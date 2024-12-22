Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau was one of the scorers as Al Ahly thrashed CR Belouizdad in the CAF Champions League clash at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday evening.

Wessam Abou Ali scored a hat-trick, and lone strikes from Hussein El Shahat, Emam Ashour, and Tau sealed a 6-1 win for the Red Devils against the Algerian giants.

Al Ahly thrash CR Belouizdad in CAF Champions League

CR Belouizdad was the first to score in the game after Aimen Mahious put them ahead in the 21st minute, but they could not hold on to the lead before the half-time break.

The Egyptian giants levelled the scores before the referee blew the half-time break through Abou Ali's strike in the third minute of the added time.

Abou Ali continued to steal the show in the second half as he scored his second goal of the night six minutes after restart with a beautiful free kick to put his team 2-1 up.

Hussein El Shahat made it 3-1 five minutes after Abou Ali's freekick before the Egyptian striker completed his hat-trick with a long-range effort in the 84th minute.

Second-half substitute Tau registered his name on the scoresheet in the 86th minute with a strike from outside the box before Emam Ashour capped off an electrifying display from the Red Devils in the added time.

Source: Briefly News