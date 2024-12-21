Carling Cup: 2 Kaizer Chiefs Stars Impress As PSL All Stars Thrash Magesi FC

The Premier Soccer League All-Stars have won the Carling Black Label Cup after defeating Magesi FC in the final at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Kaizer Chiefs players Naledi Hlongwane and Samkelo Zwane were the stars of the match as they both got on the scoresheet, with the former scoring a brace.

Zwane also assisted the first goal scored by the Amakhosi reserved side forward and produced a dominant midfield performance.

PSL All Stars thrash Magesi in Carling Cup final

The PSL All-Stars were the better side from that start as Hlongwane hit the back of the net in the 11th minute after a superb pass from Zwane.

The All-Stars made it 2-0 ten minutes later as Zwane got a goal for himself in the 21st minute.

Hlongwane completed his brace as he hit a powerful shot from outside the box past Elvis Chipezeze in the 23rd minute to give the All-Stars a three-goal lead.

Jose Riviero won back-to-back Carling Cup matches as the PSL All-Stars claimed a deserving 3-0 win over Magesi.

Source: Briefly News