Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro said he is looking to entertain fans when he oversees the Carling All-Star XI against Magesi FC on Saturday, 21 December 2024

Carling Knockout Cup champions Magesi beat Pirates on the way to winning the title, but Riveiro said he is not looking for revenge

Local football fans said Riveiro should not concern himself about the exhibition match and should focus on Pirates' goals for this season

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Spanish coach Jose Riveiro said the main priority for the All-Star XI vs Magesi FC match is to entertain local fans.

The Orlando Pirates coach Riveiro will oversee the fan-voted All-Star side against the Carling Knockout Cup champions on Saturday, 21 December 2024.

Jose Riveiro will look to entertain fans when he coaches the Carling All-Star XI on Saturday, 21 December 2024. Image: orlandopirates

Source: Twitter

Several PSL stars will make up the All-Star team after fans select players like Bathusi Aubaas, Relebohile Mofokeng, and Samkelo Zwane to be in the starting lineup.

Jose Riveiro wants to entertain fans

Riveiro speaks about the match against Magesi in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Riviero wants to entertain fans while showing respect to Carling Cup champions Magesi, who beat Pirates during their title run.

Riveiro said:

"It's a tough team to play against. But yeah, I'm happy to represent these boys on Saturday and give them the right platform to showcase their talent. It's a day to, more than anything, entertain the people who are going to come to the stadium; that's the main objective."

Fans say Riveiro has other priorities

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Riveiro should not take the exhibition match seriously and must focus on other targets.

Kabelo Wiseman Solo backs Magesi:

"Magesi will win this cup."

Siyanda Gqamane said Riveiro must take it easy:

"Riveiro must just sit on the bench and let whoever will be assistant bark instructions."

Sabelo Vee Shongwe said Pirates will get their revenge:

"Magesi knocked out Pirates, not the All-Star team. The revenge day is the 29th of December."

Louis Nama said Riveiro has other priorities:

"He's not looking for revenge; he's under pressure in preparation for CCL, which is more important than this sawdust game. His career might be dented if he got knocked out of CCL."

Beto Mlawu backs Riveiro:

"It's not about revenge, but they will beat this team."

Jose Riveiro relishes a reunion with a former player

As reported by Briefly News, Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro said he is looking forward to working with former player Thembinkosi Lorch again.

The winger left Pirates to join Mamelodi Sundowns last season, and Riveiro will be reunited with the player when he takes charge of the Carling All-Star XI on Saturday, 21 December 2024.

Source: Briefly News