Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro said he is looking forward to reuniting with Thembinkosi Lorch on Saturday, 21 December 2024

The Mamelodi Sundowns winger once again play for Riveiro against Magesi FC as part of the Carling All-Star XI

Local football fans praised Riveiro on social media, saying the Pirates coach could help Lorch reignite his career

Mamelodi Sundowns winger Thembinkosi Lorch could get a chance to prove himself under former Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro on Saturday, 21 December 2024.

Former Pirates winger Lorch will be on the bench for the Riveiro-coached All-Star XI that will face Carling Knockout Cup champions Magesi FC.

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro Mamelodi Sundowns star Thembinkosi Lorch will impress in the Carling All-Star XI. Image: orlandopirates/Twitter and thembinkosi_lorch_3/Instagram.

Lorch, who has had struggles off the field, has struggled to make an impact this season after only six appearances and could use the All-Star match as a source of revival.

Jose Riveiro relishes Thembinkosi Lorch reunion

Riveiro speaks about Lorch in the tweet below:

According to FARPost, Riveiro looks forward to coaching the All-Star XI for the second successive season and hopes Lorch can impress.

Riveiro said:

"We're going to try to make him feel comfortable again, and hopefully, he can enjoy some minutes. Everybody knows the type of player Lorch is. I will be happy if he can have a good time in Orlando again."

Fans have doubts about Lorch

Local football fans said on social media that Lorch had made his bed and should not receive any favours from Riveiro.

Nhlakzin Wezinto hopes for the best:

"Play him so Cardoso can see what Lorch can do on the pitch."

Hlatshwayo Tshepo Theonel is surprised:

"So he is not injured after all?"

Cyestar TK admires Riveiro:

"A coach with no jealousy."

Rūe Vān Møt is not a fan of Lorch:

"He shouldn't think of signing him back to our club. He thought he was special; now he's history. He must be benched even on that stupid game."

Katlego A Moloi says Lorch should not play:

"He must bench him."

