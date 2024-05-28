Coach Rhulani Mokwena said Mamelodi Sundowns player Thembinkosi Lorch called him in tears after a video of him partying at a pub went viral

The PSL-winning coach, Mokwena, said he would first speak to Lorch in person before further steps are taken

Local football fans took to social media to share their disappointment for Lorch, while some have defended the player for celebrating his success

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena said he will talk to misbehaving player Thembinkosi Lorch.

PSL champion coach Rhulani Mokwena said he would speak to Thembinkosi Lorch after a viral video showed the Mamelodi Sundowns player partying in a pub with two women.

Mokwena said the Sundowns player called him to apologise after the video leaked on social media during the players' two-day break following their seventh successive PSL title.

Rhulani Mokwena defended Thembinkosi Lorch

Mokwena speaks about Lorch in the tweet below:

Speaking on the Metro FM podcast Sports Night Amplified with Andile Ncube, Mokwena said Lorch made a mistake while earlier in the season, he called for the player to prove his worth.

Mokwena said:

"Like everybody else, Lorch is human, Like me, who makes mistakes, who is imperfect. But I cannot go deep into this issue because I still have to discuss it with him face to face. He phoned me, and he was in tears. And that broke me, for sure."

Fans are divided over Lorch

Some local football fans took to social media to blast the former PSL Player of the Year for his antics, while others defended the star, saying he was entitled to celebrate.

Ndini Wacho Nathan says Lorch is a problem:

"This boy is a big problem."

Evans Ntudi Khwinana defended Lorch:

"Lorch, you have done nothing wrong. There is no need to apologise; you need to enjoy your money. Man City players, when they win, party until they can't walk."

Honourable T. Mononymous says players must learn:

"These boys should learn a thing or two from former football stars who are struggling now due to lack of discipline."

Rulani Cyprian says there is no issue:

"I don't understand it at all. Lorch won the league and celebrates by drinking alcohol which is a traditional way in sports. I don't see a problem here."

William Sekgora Kgomo is disappointed:

"He messed up big time."

Hlompho Kekana criticises Thembinkosi Lorch

As reported by Briefly News, former Mamelodi Sundowns skipper Hlompho Kekana said Thembinkosi Lorch is not good enough for the PSL champions.

The former midfielder has yet to be impressed with Lorch since his big-money move to Sundowns from Orlando Pirates in January 2024.

