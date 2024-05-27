Thembinkosi Lorch suffered backlash from local netizens after he posted a video on social media showing him partying with two women

The Mamelodi Sundowns star was previously criticised for his lavish lifestyle and behaviour during his relationship with Mzansi actress Natasha Thahane

Local football lovers fans took to social media to call the PSL champion a disappointment while they showed concern for his future

Mamelodi Sundowns winger Thembinkosi Lorch posted a video of his late-night antics. Image: Thembinkosi_lorch_3

Source: Instagram

Mamelodi Sundowns player Thembinkosi Lorch has suffered backlash from fans after a video of him partying with two women emerged on social media.

The 30-year-old, who enjoys a lavish lifestyle, won the PSL title with Sundowns this season, but fans are not happy with his celebrations.

Thembinkosi Lorch is still proving himself at Sundowns

Lorch can be seen partying with two women in the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Following his switch from Orlando Pirates to Sundowns in January 2024, coach Rhulani Mokwena has demanded more from the player who has scored twice in 10 matches

The former PSL Player of the Year arrived at the club with much fanfare, but the 30-year-old made more headlines off the field due to his former relationship with local actress Natasha Thahane.

Mzansi football fans blast Lorch

Local football lovers took to social media to express their disappointment in Lorch, with some predicting the player could soon find himself in dire financial straits.

T_touch is sad:

"A disappointment."

Madoora Mopedi sent a warning to Lorch:

"He is on the road to be broke. Soccer stars are not disciplined like rugby players."

Capablenino_FS has lost hope:

"Nah, Lorch is disappointing."

Thakhanani is frustrated:

"Why can't the current generation learn from the previous generations? Women and substance abuse has destroyed many footballers."

Success Ngobeni2 makes a prediction:

"I can't wait to watch him on 'I Blew It', season 17 within ten years."

Bigbrotherkay4u showed little sympathy:

"Such a disgrace. An up-and-rising superstar living a life like this. He will hit social media in the next few years and beg for help. We would have to remind him of this shameful act.

Tumelo_M says Lorch is wasting his talent:

"And he wanted to play in Europe, wouldn't have lasted two seasons there."

MrMyLove7 showed concern:

"He's a baller. But I'm worried about him for next season."

Malesela Pat said only God can judge:

"Yes, and only God can judge him if there's a need."

Kgapolad says Lorch has only to blame:

"These boys like to work against themselves. Sad."

Hlompho Kekena does not rate Thembinkosi Lorch

As Briefly News reported, former Mamelodi Sundowns skipper Hlompho Kekena said Thembinkosi Lorch needs to improve to play for the Masandawana.

The former midfield enforcer harshly criticised the player who made a big-money move to Sundowns from Orlando Pirates in January 2024.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News