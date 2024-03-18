Mamelodi Sundowns winger Thembinkosi Lorch hopes to use his Man of the Match performance against Maritzburg United as a platform for consistency

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena wants more from winger Thembinkosi Lorch. Image: Mamelodi Sundowns FC @ Facebook

Mamelodi Sundowns winger Thembinkosi Lorch scored both goals in Masandawana's 2-0 Nedbank Cup victory over Maritzburg United on Sunday, 17 March 2024.

Following the victory, Lorch said he's aiming higher as coach Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has called for more consistency from the former Orlando Pirates star.

Rhulani Mokwena is hard on Thembinkosi Lorch

Following his Man of the Match performance, Lorch said he wants to do more for the club and admitted Mokwena has been tough on him.

Speaking to iDiski Times, Lorch said:

“I want to thank the man above for the challenge that he gave me and I’ll promise that I’ll honour it. The coach was hard on me during the week for me not scoring the goals, I’m getting the balls but I’m not shooting enough and he was hard on me. I’m happy today, I managed to score two goals.”

Lorch thanks fans after brace against Maritzburg United

Masandawana fans woke up to Lorch thanking them in the video below:

The former PSL Player of the Season, who joined the defending champions in January from Pirates, thanked fans and promised more to come.

“I would like to them [fans] for welcoming me to the team, I’d like to thank the coach for being patient with me. It wasn’t easy for me, coming from Pirates to Sundowns. I had to settle in and thanks to the guys.”

Mokwena not happy with Lorch

Speaking to the Soccer Laduma, the Sundowns coach, who had a recent war of words with Lamontville Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela, asked Lorch to find his form.

Mokwena told the media during the post-match press conference:

"Lorch, I'm happy. No, but I'm quietly content. He knows I want more from him and from everybody. I'm always that guy, I want more from myself. I owe myself to very high standards and I demand a lot from myself. Therefore, I demand more from the players too."

Mokwena's tough love applauded by fans

Masandawana fans took to social media to back Mokwena, calling for more from Lorch and the rest of his players.

Tumelo Mosuhlie related Mokwena to Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola:

"Pep Mokweniola is turning him to Kevinkosi De Lorch."

Njanyana Nhlapo says Mokwena's approach is the reason why Sundowns are champions:

"The reason why is so hard teams to beat Sundowns... setting the bar high."

Thebe Itu backs the Downs:

"Mos def. We are Downs, we are the best and can and should beat any club, locally and internationally."

Nhlanhla Qwabe also wants the best for Lorch:

"He wants that Lorch of 2018/2019 season. That was the best version of him."

Sundowns in line for major Fifa payday

As reported by Briefly News, Mamelodi Sundowns if they win the CAF Champions League and qualify for the Fifa Club World Cup.

The Pretoria side will face Tanzanian side Young Africans in the quarterfinals of the CAF Champions League at the end of March as they look to win the continental competition.

