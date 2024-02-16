Mamelodi Sundowns player Thembinkosi Lorch hoped to make his debut over the weekend against Orlando Pirates

The former Orlando Pirates player will be making his first appearance for his new club at the DSTV Premiership

Thembinkosi also mentioned that it would be emotional as he will be fighting against his former team

Thembinkosi Lorch is set to play against his former team Orlando Pirates. Image: @thembinkosi_lorch_3

Source: Instagram

The upcoming DSTV Premiership game between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates is yet to be one emotional head-to-head since Thembinkosi Lorch has signed with Masandawana after eight years of being a Buccaneer.

Lorch hopes to make his debut against Orlando Pirates

The game all soccer fans have been waiting for is near as has been the talk of town after he announced that he hoped to be making his debut against his former team Orlando Pirates on Saturday, 17 February, at the DSTV Premiership.

The 30-year-old player would be making his first appearance for his new team Masandawana. According to Idiskitimes, the star mentioned that it would be emotional for him as he will be playing against his old team for the first time:

"I remember I signed when I was 22 years and left there when I’m 30, so I’m grateful for the opportunity that he gave me. Pirates will always have a special place in my heart.

"And also I want to thank the President of Mamelodi Sundowns for believing in me, and for bringing me into this beautiful team and I’m looking forward to give my best for this team too. It’s difficult to play my first game, especially against my former team."

See the post below:

Fans don't think he'll make his debut soon

Shortly after the news was shared, many soccer fans mentioned that they don't think Lorch will make his debut anytime soon, especially now. See some of the comments below:

@i_mqhedlana said:

"Let him play he is harmless."

@MduZULU12 asked:

"Mayecabanga kuzophuma bani kudlale yena?"

@RL_Chauke wrote:

"He might not even play."

@Mr_Bleck_SA responded:

"I hope they don't humiliate him, put him on for as a sub only to replace him 5 mins later."

@Tebello20726403 commented:

"If Lorch was coming from Sundowns to Pirates believe you me he wouldn't be eligible to play and make his debut against his former club sundows...welcome to the farmers league."

@dracotino mentioned:

"Bro is NOT gonna play."

@bunda2o shared:

"Best believe they won't put him in.. He will mostly play nedbank cup games."

