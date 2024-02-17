Skeem Saam star Hungani Ndlovu ventured into the exciting world of DJing and shared the career move with his fans

The actor posted snapshots taken behind the decks at a recent gig and gushed about the experience

Hungani's supporters are amazed by his seamless transition from acting to DJing among his other talents

Hungani Ndlovu booked a gig as a DJ and posted some photos from the event. Image: @hunganindlovu

Hungani Ndlovu is planting his feet as a DJ. Recently the actor shared photos from one of his gigs.

Hungani posts visuals from his gig

He looked in his elements spinning the decks in front of a crowd as shown in the pictures on his Instagram page.

Hungani expressed how excited he was to take the stage and that it was surreal when people referred to him as a celebrity DJ.

"They said 'We’ve got a celebrity DJ!' And I got excited thinking I’m opening for someone else kanti they were talking about me."

SA impressed by Hungani's diverse talents

Hungani keeps demonstrating his range of skills aside from acting. We know Skeem Saam star also has some dance moves in his repertoire.

If you scroll down his feed you will see that the TV heartthrob keeps in touch with viral dance challenges.

@kwanele_mapholoba said:

"I love how every cap you wear fits and suits you. Let's put together a whole bash now. "

@senzoproff_thumbeza posted:

"Talk about someone who did not come to earth to play, it's you, my brother. You are everywhere and it's such an inspiration. "

@m.m.a.t.h.a.p.e.l.o stated:

"Hustling hard. "

@qhawekazivik wrote:

"Out here making moves. "

@godfreytafi added:

"You’re a legend bro!"

@fortunateoctober mentioned:

"I hope e TV nakhona usatodlala."

