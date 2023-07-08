Skeem Saam actor Hungani Ndlovu wowed fans with his impeccable amapiano dance moves in a TikTok video

Fans raved about Hungani's vibey footwork, which was executed with precision in the short footage

The TikTok video was a success on the social media platform and amassed thousands of views in a day

Skeem Saam actor Hungani Ndlovu is the man of the moment ever since he joined the popular SABC 1 soapie.

Hungani Ndlovu sets TikTok ablaze with spectacular dance routine

Recently, he set the internet abuzz with his impressive dance moves. The TikTok video posted by @danmasetla gained an amazing 373 000 views within a single day.

In the 42 seconds video, Ndlovu can be seen effortlessly grooving to a trending amapiano beat.

Hungani Ndlovu's viral TikTok dance video leaves fans in awe

Mzansi people were stunned that Hungani was also a talented dancer and flooded the comments to swoon.

They were quick to shower him with praise, acknowledging his flawless execution, but some playfully suggested that he add a kasi touch to his impressive repertoire.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users rate Hungani Ndlovu's dance moves

@prudence_mash01 said:

"Why okare you're dancing in English?"

@khakhuchicco mentioned:

"That's is overseas dance."

@msegano commented:

"That dance needs a dictionary."

@user35356789994 wrote:

"Dancing in capital letters."

@molokomary posted:

Lol bare dance ya English you killed it hey

@rusbastervaloyi wrote:

"The dance is too perfect, it must be diluted by some kasi vibes."

@lalalerato11 posted:

"Wow, Tbose can dance these days guys."

@dungi01_ asked:

"When are you going back to USA aaai?"

@thapii_s asked:

"Why are you dancing fast forward?"

‘Skeem Saam’ actor Hungani Ndlovu celebrates his 29th birthday, SA stunned that he is below 30 years of age

In another article, Briefly News reported that with all that Skeem Saam actor Hungani Ndlovu has achieved and continues to achieve, one could not have guessed that he has done so all below the age of 29.

Without assuming that age is a time stamp for anything, some fans were taken aback that the star is below 30.

