Cornet Mamabolo shared a few words of encouragement with Hungani Ndlovu following his Skeem Saam debut

Hungani, who replaced Cornet on the hit soapie, appreciated the support and replied to his tweet

Fans of the show loved the actors' Twitter exchange and praised them for being class acts and professional

Cornet Mamabolo encouraged Hungani Ndlovu in his new role on 'Skeem Saam'. Image: @cornetmamabolo, @hunganindlovu and @skeemsaam12

Source: Instagram

Cornet Mamabolo took to Twitter to encourage Hungani Ndlovu to give his best performance as Thabo Maputla on the hit soapie Skeem Saam.

Cornet Mamabolo extends his support to Hungani Ndlovu

Cornet tweeted his successor a thoughtful message saying he should focus on the craft and not internalise public criticism.

"Risk. Risk. Risks! Bag of tricks (invite memory), artistry, and PLAY! Play sir. It’s too soon to take anything to heart. Play my brother, just play. Because that’s what it is, a play. Our profession requires us to play, and when we are tired of playing, we tap out."

Hungani thanks Cornet for motivation on new role on Skeem Saam

Despite a lukewarm reception from fans following his debut on Monday, Hungani has embraced the challenge and is determined to make the character his own. He replied to Cornet's tweet by saying:

"It’s the only way, my brother. The playing has begun. I won’t take anything to heart, not today, not tomorrow. You know, we’ve been doing this for decades. I appreciate you, king."

Hungani replaced Cornet, who played the character Thabo Maputla on the beloved SABC 1 show for ten years, and he definitely has big shoes to fill.

See Cornet's tweet below:

Skeem Saam fans admire sweet exchange between Cornet and Hungani

@Hlabirwa_ said:

"Thank you for showing leadership."

@Nelisiwe_music commented:

"Hawu Cornet, this is so cool. I hope we will see you on other shows as well. You carried that Thiboz character with integrity and respect."

@Miss_Seemise commented:

"Aow that’s so sweet of you tsebenyana tsa Meikie. "

@mboendlov wrote:

"We miss you kwi Skeem Saam but at the same time, we gotta be proud of the new steps you have taken."

@_HumanButterfly stated:

"I love this. You are a good man."

@Keyaratwa tweeted:

"Brotherhood."

