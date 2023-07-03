Former Scandal! 's Romeo is going to appear as Skeem Saam 's new Thabo 'Tbose' Maputla

The multi-talented DJ took announced his first appearance on the edutainment soapie on Twitter

Ndlovu says he is not here to replace Cornet Mamabolo, loyal fans are struggling to adjust to the new Tbose

Hungani Ndlovu announces his Skeem Saam debut appearance.

Source: Instagram

Skeem Saam is kicking off season 12 with the recasting Thabo Maputla on Monday 3 July in the form of 29-year-old Hungani Ndlovu.

In the story, Thabo 'Tbose' Maputla who was previously played by Cornet Mamabolo went overseas to pursue his dreams but is now forced to come back to Turfloop to attend to his sick child, hence the producers of the show have recast the character to be played by Ndlovu.

The incredibly talented actor who rose to fame for playing the cunning Romeo on eTV's Scandal! announced his Skeem Saam debut on Twitter saying:

The announcement receives mixed relations from loyal viewers of the edutainment soapie:

@g_mapaya had a complaint:

"Skeem Saam is no longer a proud Sepedi series. It must just end and give way to some new Sepedi series."

@Sthii__ had a Scandal! flashback:

"Aa we prepare to take out our dictionaries."

@Puleng_Magare had a question:

"I wonder Pitsi otlo reng ge a bona his new daddy."

@kabeloWaka2 said:

"Finally a triple thread talent worthy of being on SkeemSaam. His range is phenomenal! Well done!"

@thezuluonyourtl was excited:

"Can't wait! Watch how he proves all the critics wrong."

@justnoxie had mixed emotions:

"Close enough to the old Tbose although character swap is not nice."

@konaitej was not having it:

"Refund me my money, this is not Thabo Maputla I ordered."

@charismaMissP saw into the future:

"Turf will hate him for speaking English, we all know how it is if you come back from the city abroad they even hate you for breathing. Can't wait."

Ndlovu on replacing

In a News24 report, the thespian said he is not here to replace Cornet Mamabolo:

"I'm not here to replace Cornet. I could never; it's impossible."

Here is the full interview with Kaya FM's Tshegohacho Moagi.

Skeem Saam becomes Mzansi's second-loved soapie

In a previous Briefly News report, Skeem Saam was announced as South Africa's second-watched soapie.

The numbers show that it dethroned Generations: The Legacy from second place with 4.3 million views, but Uzalo remained undefeated from first place.

Source: Briefly News