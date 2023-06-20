Hungani Ndlovu celebrated his 29th birthday and received some love from his supporters online

The actor who plays Thabo Maputla on the popular SABC 1 series Skeem Saam left some fans shocked that he is below the age of 30

Ndlovu also recently celebrated his first Father's Day as he and his wife, Stephanie Sandows, welcomed a baby girl in 2022

‘Skeem Saam’ star Hungani Ndlovu recently clocked in 29 years of age, leaving some of his supporters shocked that he is below 30. Image: @hunganindlovu

With all that Skeem Saam actor Hungani Ndlovu has achieved and continues to achieve, one could not have guessed that he has done so all below the age of 29.

Without assuming that age is a time stamp for anything, some fans were taken aback that the star is below 30.

Hungani celebrates his 29th birthday with a photoshoot

According to The South African, The dancer took to his timeline to celebrate his special day.

"Happy Birthday To Me, Steph’s Husband, Papa Rhu aka Mr Ndlovu."

Supporters shook by Hungani's age

Fans expressed their love for the talented actor in his comments section:

Hungani Ndlovu takes over the role of Thabo Maputla on Skeem Saam

In more entertainment news from Briefly News, Hungani replaced Cornet Mamabolo as Thabo Maputla on Skeem Saam.

Cornet's exit from the show was because he wanted to focus on his other business ventures. He was not given the boot by Skeem Saam, which is why the show decided to keep the character of Tbose.

How Stephanie and Hunagni celebrated their daughter's first birthday

Briefly News previously reported that Hungani Ndlovu and Stephanie Sandows celebrated Rhulani's birthday with a Minnie Mouse-themed cake.

Hungani took it back to the day they welcomed Thulani into the world by sharing snaps of them at the hospital.

