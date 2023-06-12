Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu marked their daughter Rhulani's first birthday with heartwarming tributes on their pages

The lovely couple also gave Mzansi a glimpse of how they pulled out all the stops to celebrate Rhulani's special day

The Ndlovus' Instagram followers also flooded their comments section with sweet tributes for the little princess

Proud parents Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu recently celebrated their daughter Rhulani's first trip around the sun.

YouTubers Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu celebrated their daughter Rhulani's birthday with sweet posts. image: @hunganindlovu

Source: Instagram

Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu go all out on daughter's first birthday

It wasn't long ago when actor Hungani Ndlovu and his beautiful wife Stephanie announced the birth of their beautiful baby Rhulani on their YouTube page The Ndlovu's Uncut.

The stars recently announced that their little girl Rhulani is now a year old and they couldn't keep calm. According to TimesLIVE, Skeem Saam star Hungani headed to his Instagram page to give his followers a glimpse of Rhulani's Minnie Mouse-themed birthday party.

The proud father also shared a heartwarming caption stating how it felt like yesterday when they welcomed their baby. He wrote:

"6/6/2022 ——> 6/6/2023 ‍‍. It feels like it was yesterday when I was in those scrubs and my superwoman of a wife was giving birth to our beautiful, smart, food-loving, caring, strong, passionate Rhulani❤️✨ #ILoveYou."

Doting mom, Stephanie Ndlovu also took to her Instagram page and shared a sweet picture from the day she gave birth and simply wrote:

"I love you."

Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu's followers celebrate Rhulani's birthday with heartwarming posts

The Ndlovu's fans did not miss the chance to help them celebrate their baby's special day.

Many headed to the stars' pages with sweet birthday messages for Rhulani.

@ayandasithebe said:

"❤️❤️❤️ Happy birthday to the baby girl."

@rosemary _zimu commented:

"Happy birthday to your baby girl!!!"

@felicianaiwa added:

"Abundant Blessings, health, wealth, happiness and takeover to ur Princess and well done to you and @miss_sandows "

Source: Briefly News