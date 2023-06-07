Minnie Dlamini took to her Instagram page to celebrate being in the entertainment industry for 13 years

The TV presenter posted sizzling pictures to mark the occasion and penned a sweet message to her younger self

Minnie's fans marvelled at her striking beauty and congratulated her on dominating Showbiz throughout her career

Minnie Dlamini announced on social that she has been in Showbiz for 13 years. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Minnie Dlamini gave herself a pat on the back for maintaining a successful career in the entertainment industry.

Minnie celebrates her longevity in the Showbiz

The beloved media personality thanked her younger self for being brave enough to pursue her dreams and vowed to push harder in the coming years.

"Today marks 13 years in the game, still a flame. Thank you to my younger self for taking a giant leap of faith and fighting for our dreams. I will continue to make you proud for the next 13 plus. Let’s go."

Minnie has built an illustrious career in the past decade that spans into acting and TV presenting. She has recently produced a movie titled The Honeymoon, and she has dabbled as a businesswoman with her skincare range MD by Minnie Dlamini, which was sold at Clicks.

See the Instagram pictures below:

Minnie Dlamini's Instagram followers gush over her black dress

Fans of the mother of one said they had no doubt that the next decade will bring her even more success than the last. See more comments from SA pees below:

@tebo.tabane said:

"Congratulations on your 13th-year anniversary baby! "

@tebo.tabane stated:

"You’re so stunning! "

@fikile007 wrote:

"Wow, you look amazing and stunning."

@traceylange commented:

"Singing Ed Sheeran: I’m in love with the shape of you."

@miss_ntooo_ commented:

"@minniedlamini Wow, you look amazing."

@lisalovesher posted:

"Queen. Intombi yomzulu.❤️❤️"

