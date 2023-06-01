Mzansi top media personality Minnie Dlamini is living her best life in France and has been keeping her fans updated

The star seemingly hinted that she travelled to the European country accompanied by some friends to attend a wedding

Minnie has been sharing pictures and videos from the trip on her Instagram timeline and stories

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Minnie Dlamini is definitely enjoying her life. The star is currently in France having the time of her life with a few girlfriends.

Minnie Dlamini shared stunning pictures from her Paris getaway on her Instagram page. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

The popular South African media personality revealed on her Instagram stories that she and some friends will be staying at a beautiful old castle as they prepare for a friend's wedding. She wrote:

"Our home for the next few days. Our girl is getting married."

Minnie Dlamini shares stunning pictures from her France getaway

When she is not booked and busy, Minnie Dlamini loves travelling the world and making memories. The star is currently in France, taking a break from the hustle and bustle of Jozi to unwind in France.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

This is not Minnie's first time in the European country. East Coast Radio reported that the mother of one stunned at the Paris Fashion Week in March last year.

Taking to her Instagram page recently, Minnie shared snaps serving friendships and cute vacation outfits that are to die for. She wrote:

"How do you say “wine o’ clock” in French?"

Minnie Dlamini's followers love the star's content from France

Minnie has been keeping her followers updated on her trip, thanks to her constant Instagram posts. Peeps are glad their fav is unwinding and having the best moment.

@wnongubo wrote:

"Just drink a bottle...wine does wonders that French will flow"

@londy_mazwide_eventdesigner said:

"Can’t wait to join "

@lindy_kweyama noted:

"Bonjour "

@kelcido added:

"A gorgeous girly ."

Minnie Dlamini shares rare close-up pic of Netha Makhosini Jones for the 1st time, fans left gushing

Keeping up with Minnie Dlamini, Briefly News reported that the star posted closeup images of her son, Netha Makhosini Jones, for the first time on social media.

The Honeymoon actress up until now hadn't shared images of Netha with his face fully shown.

TV host Minnie Dlamini and her son were at the airport when she decided to take a few snaps of him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News