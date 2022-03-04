South African television personality Minnie Dlamini is enjoying her days of being single once again

The mother of one who made news and trended online following the announcement of her divorce is living it up in Paris

The star took to her Instagram page to share videos and pictures from her girls' trip to the city of love, she even attended the Paris Fashion Week

Homeground presenter Minnie Dlamini is living her best life. The popular television personality who recently parted ways with her husband Quinton Jones is currently in Paris, France.

Minnie Dlamini is having the best time of her life at the Paris Fashion Week. Image: @minniedlamini

Minnie has been giving her millions of fans a glimpse of her trip to Paris. From going clubbing with her girlfriends Azola Mona and Alia Ghussein to rubbing shoulders with fashion royalty such as Christian Louboutin.

Taking to Instagram, the mother of one shared snaps and clips from the Paris Fashion Week. In one video, Minnie could be seen talking to the iconic French designer who was showing her his new collection. She wrote:

"Mr Red Bottom himself telling me all about his new AW22 collection #ParisFashionWeek @louboutinworld ♥️"

According to News24, Minnie will also take part in the Paris Fashion Week as she is scheduled to walk in South African designer Jessica Molebatsi's show. Taking to her Instagram page, Jessica shared pictures of Minnie Dlamini and said that she was grateful that Minnie would model in her show.

Fans speculate why Minnie Dlamini ended her marriage, they think Unathi had a hand in the divorce

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Minnie Dlamini and her soon-to-be ex-husband Quinton Jones announced in a joint statement that they are getting a divorce. The world stood still for a few moments before "Minnie Dlamini" and "divorce" started trending on Twitter.

The news of Minnie's divorce turned peeps into FBI agents who were quick to dig deeper to see what really caused Minnie and Quinton to end their four-year marriage. Social media users are convinced that the Homeground presenter has been dropping signs of trouble in paradise since last year.

According to local blog Maphephandaba, Minnie started showing tell-tell signs of trouble in her marriage when she changed her IG handle from Minnie Dlamini Jones to just Minnie Dlamini.

