Media personality Unathi Nyaki recently opened up about the contracts she lost after Kaya FM fired her

The former Idols SA Judge also named the several contracts that left her high and dry during an interview

Many netizens reacted to the revelation, and others said that karma had caught up with her

The TV and radio personality Unathi Nkayi has lost more than she had anticipated. The star recently talked about how her career took a drastic turn after the whole Kaya FM and Sizwe Dhlomo saga.

The former Idols SA judge left many netizens stunned with her recent revelation about her career and how life has been for her after she got sacked from Kaya FM.

In a recent interview, Nkayi disclosed that she lost many contracts after her saga with radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo. Unathi further mentioned that many of her contracts were left high and dry when her contract wasn't renewed in Idols SA.

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared the clip of the star sharing the information on his Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Unathi Nkayi opens up about the contracts she lost as soon as Kaya FM illegally fired her. As a result of Kaya FM letting her go a month later her contract with Idols SA wasn't renewed, she lost her KFC, GQ Magazine and ABSA contracts she says."

See the post below:

SA reacts to Unathi's revelation

Many netizens reacted to the revelation, and others said that karma had caught up with her. See some of the comments below:

@Shonny_SA wrote:

"She got that taxi driver fired and he had no other source of income."

@SamTrong3 said:

"I will forever respect @SizweDhlomo for this. It could have been HIM!!! She's the one who lied and he proved it."

@Nkothololoo commented:

"She must take accountability for her actions, she lied about Sizwe."

@Ron_YNWA mentioned:

"She must relax.. She made people loose their jobs too."

@visse_ss shared:

"Karma is catching up with her."

@PoshSpice69616 replied:

"Her ego got too big, she used to argue with Glen live on air, something had to humble her! Whether she was right or wrong at Kaya, she needed that humbling,,, and God has his ways to humble a person."

@LAVISHLIVINGEVE responded:

"I keep asking did she apologized to Sizwe Dhlomo for lying on his name?? She's busy accusing everybody of wronging her and not taking accountability for the role she played."

