Popular Amapiano duo Amaroto are reportedly patching things up and are planning their reunion

The group consists of talented stars Reece Madlisa and Sabelo Zuma, who have been embarking on their solo careers

Amaroto split for a while in 2023 because of their differences but have even released solo projects

Amapiano fans are in for a treat. The popular duo Amaroto is reportedly in talks of making a comeback.

Amaroto parts ways

The popular Amapiano duo Amaroto consists of talented stars Reece Madlisa and Sabelo Zuma. They parted ways for a short while in 2023 because of their differences.

They have been rocking stages alone, with Reece Madlisa releasing his own project Kwaito Nama Medi.

Their record label told ZiMoja last year that they tested the waters as solo acts, but they were still very much a group. Universal Music Group claimed they would release an album in late 2023, but that has not happened.

Amaroto looking to mend fences

Now, the duo responsible for the hit song Umsebenzi Wethu are looking to mend their fences.

The news publication ZiMoja recently reported that a source confirmed the possible reunion.

"They have been talking and trying to resolve things but there's no final confirmation of them reuniting. They are talking, which is one step closer."

Zuma finds love while going solo

Babes Wodumo is said to have found love with Sabelo Zuma.

The rumours went on for a while until Babes Wodumo posted a now-deleted cosy picture of them. Babes Wodumo added green heart emojis, hinting at a burning romance on her social media account.

She was not fast enough as peeps took screenshots and shared them on Twitter (X).

Reece Madlisa closes Lacoste for a private shopping experience

In a previous report from Briefly News, Amapiano star Reece Madlisa recently shut down one of Mzansi's Lacoste stores for some hours, despite the store being busy.

A Twitter user shared on social media a picture of a notice that said the Lacoste shop would be closed as they were having a private shopping experience with him.

Netizens flooded the comment section of the notice and shared their honest opinions about Lacoste closing doors for Reece, and many were happy and proud of Madlisa.

