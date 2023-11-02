Amapiano artist Reece Madlisa shut down one of Mzansi's Lacoste stores for some hours

A Twitter shared on social media a picture of a notice that said the Lacoste shop would be closed as they were having a private shopping experience with him

Netizens flooded the comment section and shared their honest opinions and what they think about Lacoste closing doors for Reece

Reece Madlisa is the new brand ambassador for Lacoste. Image: @reecemadlisa

Source: Instagram

Three-time SAMA award-winning artist Reece Madlisa recently topped the trending list after news broke of him closing down one of Mzansi's big stores, Lacoste.

Reece Madlisa is the new Lacoste ambassador

Alexandra-born artist Reece Madlisa has been silent for some time, even after he and fellow amapiano artist Zuma separated and started their solo careers.

The star made headlines after an X user, @KingDon_za, posted that one of the Lacoste stores was closed to give Reece Madlisa a private shopping experience. The Twitter user said:

"Lacoste closed one of their stores so that Reece Madlisa can get his shopping done, soft life."

See the post below:

Hailing from Alexandra, Reece, who was in a duo with artist Zuma, also shared on his Instagram timeline that he is the new 90th-anniversary ambassador and that he is grateful for that:

"Your 90th-anniversary @lacoste ambassador. I’m so happy to be part of the Lacoste family. Thank you so much for the opportunity."

Check out the post below:

Fans salute Reece Madlisa

Shortly after the news circulated on social media, netizens flooded the comment sections with their heartfelt messages:

manderemazvita praised:

"Wise man keeps their name clean and it attracts everything else. I respect you, Reece!!"

mpums_thee_goddess mentioned:

"Wow, I’m so happy for you. You deserve this."

xaviividoh commented:

"Yhoo yhoo!! I'm very proud of you, grootman yam yhoo."

paliwali23 said:

"This is the start!! Let’s move."

@Lovelinessmona replied:

"Soft life indeed."

@SigmaKasiboy said:

"It's nice to have money maan."

@Khanyeesah responded:

"The kind of softness we deserve."

