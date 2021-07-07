DJ Maphorisha has eagerly told his fanbase he is working with the top talents of Reece Madlisa and Zuma in the studio

DJ Maphorisa offered the duo supreme ratings, adding that Reece and Zuma are on the same plateau as the legendary kwaito groups of yesteryear

Affectionately known as "Phori," Maphorisha is 100% convinced that the two younger men possess all the skills needed to dominate the industry

Amapiano superstar DJ Maphorisa has confirmed he's working with the talented emerging duo of Reece and Zuma.

At the forefront of Amapiano: Maphorisa, Reece Madlisa and Zuma. Image: @dj_maphorisa_ dereal_zuma reecemadlisa09 / Instagram

Source: Instagram

Maphorisa took to Twitter to reveal the news where he gushed with admiration over the music skills of Reece and Zuma, whom he said reminded him of legendary kwaito pioneering groups Mashaplani and TKZee.

The 33-year-old Pretoria-born Maphorisa said on Twitter:

“Being in the studio with Reece, Mpura n Zuma felt like I was with Mashamplani or TKZee. I f*** with these guys, they got the culture by the b***.”

Tweeps immediately responded with excited comments:

@KhayalethuMtan3 said:

“That's what I've been saying that these guys sing kwaito just on Amapiano beats and it's amazing... Kwaito will never die.”

@LesNgobz said:

“Danko. I've been saying. Zuma Amapiano gives the aura of Magesh from TKZee. The flow, the charisma.”

Meanwhile, fans of the trio are left highly anticipating what could be an EP, single track or full-length album or a series of remixes. Such is the versatility of dance release projects.

