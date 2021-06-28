Kings of the Street: DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small Flex Flashy Rides

DJ Maphorisa took to social media to flex his and Kabza De Small's flashy rides on Saturday, 26 June

Madumane posted a number of snaps of himself and his favourite collaborator Kabza De Small posing in front of their whips

Phori suggested that they are kings of the street as they are always on the road to perform at different venues across Mzansi

DJ Maphorisa took to social media recently to show off his and Kabza De Small's flashy rides. Phori posted four pictures of himself with Kabza posing in front of the whips.

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small showed of their flashy rides. Image: @djmaphorisa, @kabelomotha

Source: Instagram

Phori and Kabza, who also call themselves the Scorpion Kings, have dropped a number of dope projects since the country went into lockdown last year and have been gigging around Mzansi. Their hard work shows in the designer clothes and shoes they wear. The two are not afraid to show off the money they have been making on their social media accounts.

Phori took to Twitter on Saturday, 26 June and flexed their luxurious rides. He captioned the snaps:

"Kinging. Di Bosso tsa strata."

Madumane's fans took to his comment section to react to his snaps with Kabza De Small. Check out some of their reactions below:

@Thabo40752689 said:

"You guys rock... Leja lesela my brothers."

@KatLiegh10 wrote:

"Madumane ke Star. Kings of the street."

@Pius_Ngobs commented:

"Take 2021 guys. You own it."

@PorcupineCoatsa wrote:

"Ntja tsa Game! Salute bafanas!"

@Khumbelo_gift added:

"My role models."

DJ Maphorisa teases new track with Focalistic

In other news, Briefly News reported that DJ Maphorisa and Ke Star hitmaker Focalistic have been busy in studio making new music. Phori took to social media recently to tease his fans with the new Amapiano track they've been cooking in studio.

Madumane took to Twitter on Friday, 11 June to tease his upcoming single with the talented Amapiano star Focalistic. Besides the Ke Star hitmaker, the track also features Yanos producer and artist Mpura and Mellow and Sleazy.

According to Just Nje, Mellow and Sleazy are an up-and-coming duo signed to Phori's independent record label, BlaqBoy Music. Maphorisa captioned his post:

"Le Ready mara (Are y'all ready)???? @FOCALISTIC @MPURAPUDI Mellow n Sleazy."

