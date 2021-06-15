DJ Maphorisa Teases New Amapiano Song With 'Ke Star' Hitmaker Focalistic

DJ Maphorisa and Ke Star hitmaker Focalistic are ready to drop their new Amapiano single they've been working on amid the lockdown

Madumane took to social media a few days ago and teased his fans with a snippet of the track which also features Mpura and upcoming duo Mellow and Sleazy

Phori's followers and Amapiano lovers shared that they can't wait to listen to the full song as Phori dropped a short snippet of it on his timeline

DJ Maphorisa and Ke Star hitmaker Focalistic have been busy in studio making new music. Phori took to social media recently to tease his fans with the new Amapiano track they've been cooking in studio.

Madumane took to Twitter on Friday, 11 June to tease his upcoming single with the talented Amapiano star Focalistic. Besides the Ke Star hitmaker, the track also features Yanos producer and artist Mpura and Mellow and Sleazy.

DJ Maphorisa has teased a new Amapiano song with 'Ke Star' hitmaker Focalistic. Image: @djmaphorisa, @focalistic

According to Just Nje, Mellow and Sleazy are an up-and-coming duo signed to Phori's independent record label, BlaqBoy Music. Maphorisa captioned his post:

"Le Ready mara (Are y'all ready)???? @FOCALISTIC @MPURAPUDI Mellow n Sleazy."

Tweeps reacted positively to the snippet of the tune that Phori posted on his timeline on Twitter. Check out some of the comments below:

@MajelaTamo wrote:

"Ready to dance baba."

@Lifa47554386 said:

"I don't think Mzansi's ready #its about to be a movie."

@TerciousWick commented:

"That's fire."

@LuckyKupa said:

"More than the word ready, Phori."

@KabeloMotshoane asked:

"When is it dropping?"

Maphorisa asks top SA DJs to play Amapiano

In other music news, Briefly News reported that DJ Maphorisa took to social media recently and asked DJ Shimza, Heavy K and Black Coffee to play Amapiano on their sets. Phori believes that the genre will grow even bigger internationally if these three famous musicians played more Amapiano songs for their fans across the globe.

Shimza and Heavy K are against the star's idea. They took to his comment section on Facebook and shared their thoughts on his request. In his reply seen by Briefly News, Shimza said:

"We can’t all do the same thing because we all have different goals and paths in our careers, ma brother. You guys are doing perfectly fine without us and it’s amazing to watch from the outside! Keep going! We here to support."

