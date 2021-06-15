Evidence Makgopa's age, family, Bafana Bafana, stats, goals, salary

Evidence Makgopa is one of the leading centre-forwards in Mzansi. The Baroka and Bafana Bafana centre-forward is also a fantastic striker. He plays for Baroka in local leagues and Bafana Bafana in international tournaments. South Africans believe he will be like Percy Tau and Benni McCarthy, if not better than them.

In the latest Evidence Makgopa's transfer news, the Baroka star has turned down local transfers. He is focusing on overseas franchise contract. Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates were eyeing him after his impressive DStv Premiership performances. He displayed his best tactics on 8th June 2021 during the Bafana Bafana and Uganda match. The celebrated player enabled Mzansi's national football team to return home with a 3-2 victory.

Evidence Makgopa profile summary

Full name: Evidence Makgopa

Evidence Makgopa Date of birth: 5th June 2000

5th June 2000 Age: 21 years

21 years Career: Football player

Football player Positions: Striker and centre-forward

Striker and centre-forward Nationality: South African

South African Height: 6 feet 1 inch

6 feet 1 inch Instagram: i_am_evidence_makgopa27

i_am_evidence_makgopa27 Twitter: @EKingnine

Evidence Makgopa biography

Where is Evidence Makgopa's place of birth? Evidence Makgopa's hometown is GaMampa village, near Burgersfort in Limpopo, and he matriculated from Poo Secondary School in 2017. The player's football idol is Zlatan Ibrahimovic, an AC Milan's Swedish player. Zlatan inspired him to start playing football at the age of 13.

What is Evidence Makgopa's age? Evidence Makgopa's date of birth is on 5th June 2000, which makes him 21 years old this year. His family supports his passion, and he sometimes trains at home.

Evidence Makgopa's career

Baroka's CEO, Morgan Mmamila, noticed the player's talent in 2018 and signed him up. The club's head coach, Dylan Kerr, promoted the GaMampa-born star in January 2020. Dylan moved the 19-year-old sportsperson from the development squad to the main team.

His first debut for Baroka, aka Bakgaga, was on 23rd February 2020 in the Nedbank cup tournament. The football star used a penalty shoot-out to score a second goal for his team. The game ended in a 2-2 tie with Hungry Lions.

On 1st March 2020, he helped Baroka beat Bloemfontein Celtic with two goals against one. The star scored two victory goals while playing with Black Leopards the following week. Leopards did not score a single goal this match.

Makgopa joined the Bafana Bafana squad that played against Uganda as a substitute. The coach gave him late notice because six Bafana players were going to miss the game. Some had injuries, while others tested positive for COVID 19.

Evidence Makgopa's stats attest that he has consistently performed well throughout his career. He scored two goals for the national team during the friendly matches and seven goals for Baroka in the DStv Premiership. Therefore, Evidence Makgopa's goals this season are nine, which makes him one of the highest scorers this season.

What is Evidence Makgopa's salary? His salary is private information. However, it is estimated that Evidence Makgopa of Bafana Bafana has a market value of 838,000 Euros. Would you love to watch the player scoring goals in past matches? There are several captivating Evidence Makgopas' videos on YouTube.

Evidence Makgopa has a bright future ahead of him. He is one of South Africa's most loved rising stars. We cannot wait for the football player to make his motherland proud in more international matches. They believe he has enough potential to raise the South African flag high like his predecessors.

