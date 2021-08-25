Ntsako Makhubela: age, family, skills, stats, salary, transfer, profile, worth

Ntsako Makhubela's performance against the Sundowns in December 2020 was so outstanding that many SA teams were looking forward to hiring him. He was one of the Arrows' best players in the 2019/20 season, for he finished fourth place in the inaugural DStv Premiership. Is Ntsako Makhubela moving to the Pirates? Find that out and much more from this read.

Ntsako Neverdie Makhubela is a former Golden Arrows' winger. Photo: @goldenarrowsfc1

In Ntsako Makhubela's transfer news, he moved from Golden Arrows to Orlando Pirates in late August this year. Kaizer Chiefs targeted the player, but the Soweto giants got to him first. His two assists in 23 games are one of the best records in the Arrow's history.

Ntsako Makhubela's profile summary

Full name: Ntsako Neverdie Makhubela

Ntsako Neverdie Makhubela Date of birth: 14th March 1994

14th March 1994 Zodiac Sign: Pisces

Pisces Age: 27 years

27 years Place of birth: Carletonville, Johannesburg, South Africa

Carletonville, Johannesburg, South Africa Hometown: Johannesburg, South Africa

Johannesburg, South Africa High school: Orlando High School

Orlando High School Career: Football player

Football player Current team: Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates Position: Forward (Right Wing)

Forward (Right Wing) Nationality: South African

South African Height: 5 Feet 2 Inches (1.66m)

5 Feet 2 Inches (1.66m) Weight: 57.6kg

57.6kg Net worth: Approximately $100,000

Approximately $100,000 Instagram page: Ntsako Neverdie Makhubela

Ntsako Neverdie Makhubela Facebook page: Ntsako Makhubela

Ntsako Makhubela's biography

You may be wondering where is Ntsako Makhubela's place of birth? He was born in Carletonville, Johannesburg, but grew up in Diepkloof. Since his birthday is 14th March 1994, Ntsako Makhubela's age is 27 years at the time of writing this.

He was an Orlando Pirates player before joining the Golden Arrows. Photo: @Prince_Yyoza

The player's education and career history

After earning a matric certificate from Orlando High School, he joined the Orlando Pirates and was promoted to its first team ahead of the 2016/17 season. Orlando Pirates Reserve team loaned Neverdie to Real Kings in the 2017/18 season.

Neverdie then played for the Golden Arrows in the 2019/20 season and is now in Orlando Pirates. Last year, Mzansi football fans predicted Sundowns would take him this year, but was never straightforward about the issue.

What is Ntsako Makhubela's salary?

Details about the contract between the winger and Orlando Pirates are yet to be revealed. Coaches Steve Komphela and Rhulani Mokwena believe that Ntsako Makhubela's skills in dribbling and as a midfielder will immensely benefit the Pirates.

Additionally, returning to the team lessens the pressure on the team's best players. Ntsako Makhubela's net worth is approximately $100,000 or less.

The origin of Neverdie's surname

Neverdie leads a private lifestyle; hence, the public knows little about his family, relationship status, and other details. Meanwhile, Mzansi assumes that since the Makhubela surname's origin is the Makhubela clan, he must be one of them. Neverdie has never addressed the subject in public.

The clan is known for preserving its culture and traditions. They live in Duvula, Nwaxinyamani, Mtsetweni, Msengi, Shihambanyisi, Makhome, Mhuntani and more villages from Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Gauteng, and the other six provinces.

What is Ntsako Makhubela's latest news?

The player played for Real Kings on loan in the 2017/18 season. Photo: @BabizebonkeZ

The former Golden Arrows' winger still has to earn his spot at the Pirates. He is facing stiff competition from Vincent Pule, Deon Hotto, Thembinkhosi Lorch and other excellent players. The Pirates are relying on his input as they aim at winning this season's DStv Premiership.

Ntsako Makhubela's stats

Makhubela's stats show that he is capable of delivering pure gold on the field. He has scored four goals in the DStv Premiership leagues throughout his career. So, exactly what is his value? Ntsako Makhubela's current market value is €300Th.

You can follow the player's social profiles. However, Neverdie is not an IG fan. He is more active on Facebook than on Instagram. Ntsako Makhubela's Instagram account is under the "private" settings.

Ntsako Makhubela has proved to Mzansi that he has the potential and is determined to achieve more in his sports career. Although the player is barely five years into the national football arena, he has become a household name and a hot cake among the best clubs in the country.

