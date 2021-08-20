Jaden Hendrikse: age, family, education, red card video, profile, worth

Jaden Hendrikse is a South African professional rugby union player. He plays the scrum-half position for the Sharks in Super Rugby Unlocked and Currie Cup. Why has the entire Mzansi been talking about Jaden Hendrikse's red card video for almost a month now?

Scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse of the Sharks joined the Springbok squad for the third Test against the British & Irish Lions on Saturday, 7th August 2021. Jaden Hendrikse's elbow video went viral for some days. Referee Wayne Barnes flashed a red card when the Sharks player struck Lions fullback Liam Williams with an elbow.

Jaden Hendrikse's profile summary

Full name: Jaden Hendrikse

Jaden Hendrikse Date of birth: 23rd March 2000

23rd March 2000 Age: 21 years

21 years Place of birth: Durban, South Africa

Durban, South Africa Hometown: Durban, South Africa

Durban, South Africa Career: Rugby player

Rugby player Position: Scrum-half

Scrum-half Team: Cell C Sharks

Cell C Sharks Primary education: Dale College Boys Primary school

Dale College Boys Primary school Secondary education: Glenwood High School

Glenwood High School Siblings: Jordan Hendrikse

Jordan Hendrikse Weight: 86 kg

86 kg Net worth: $100,000 (approximately)

$100,000 (approximately) Awards: 2019 Junior Springbok Player of the Year award

2019 Junior Springbok Player of the Year award Instagram: jadenhendrikse

jadenhendrikse Facebook: Jaden Hendrikse

Jaden Hendrikse's biography

Jaden Hendrikse's age is 21 years, for he was born on 23rd March 2000. He lives in Durban, South Africa. This is also Jaden Hendrikse's place of birth. Jaden Hendrikse’s notable relative is his brother, Jordan Hendrikse.

Jaden Hendrikse’s school

Jaden went to Dale College Boys primary school and attended Glenwood High School with his brother. They were among the 45 players who joined the SA Rugby Academy in 2020 before the academy suspended the program due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jaden Hendrikse's parents are proud of him and Jordan even though they stay away from the limelight. When Jordan won the 2019 Junior Springbok Player of the Year award, he appreciated his parents' support.

What team does Jaden Hendrikse’s brother play for?

If you have been wondering, "does Jaden Hendrikse play for the Lions?" No, but his younger brother does. Jordan Hendrikse plays for the Lions in the Pro14 Rainbow Cup SA as a fly-half. He played in the SA Rugby U21 Championship for the Lions in 2020, then played for Johannesburg against Eastern Province in a 2021 Kick-Off Pools match.

The 19-year-old Jordan was part of the Lions squad that faced the British and Irish Lions in the opening game of the ongoing United Rugby Championship test matches after playing for the Junior Springboks in a four-nation tournament held in Stellenbosch.

His first game with the Sharks was in Round 3 of the 2020 Currie Cup Premier Division against the Blue Bulls. As of August 2021, the public is yet to know much about these rugby brothers.

What happened to Jaden Hendrikse?

Sharks head coach Sean Everitt said the player's red card in Saturday's match was a good learning experience for the youngster. The British & Irish Lions crushed the Sharks 71-31 in Pretoria.

The British & Irish Lions and Sharks were at 26-26 until the 46th-minute Jaden Hendrikse's red card gave the Lions an upper hand. The visitors wisely utilized the opportunity to score seven tries against the Sharks. If you missed the scene, watch Jaden Hendrikse's red card on YouTube.

In the latest news about Jaden Hendrikse, the Sharks coach believes Jaden only lost control over his emotions because he is usually quiet and collected. According to Sean Everitt, the Sharks scrumhalf has no history of being malicious against his opponents.

Everitt promised to handle Jaden Hendrikse and Liam Williams' incident. He would talk to Jaden because it is his work as a coach to develop young players into gentlemen who respect the opposition and officials.

Word Rugby gave the player a 3-match ban and 48 hours to appeal the decision. Part of the World Rugby statement read:

The player admitted that he had committed an act of foul play worthy of a red card...the committee deemed that the player had breached Law 9.12 in that he had physically struck British and Irish Lions No 15 Liam Williams with his elbow...

It continued to say:

The committee applied World Rugby’s mandatory minimum mid-range entry point for foul play. This resulted in a starting point of a six-match suspension.

The committee's verdict was:

Having acknowledged various mitigating factors, including the player's clear and genuine remorse...apology given directly to both Mr Williams and the referee...the committee reduced the six-match entry point by three weeks.

Jaden Hendrikse's net worth

The player is new to the South African national rugby scene. Therefore, his net worth might be $100,000 or less as of August 2021. The player is under Esportif SA rugby agency and a PUMA brand ambassador. He has never introduced any woman to the public as his girlfriend.

Jaden Hendrikse is one of the most promising rising rugby players in South Africa. His determination proves he is here to stay and make Mzansi proud now and in future. The young man is already marking his territory in the competitive rugby arena and gaining thousands of followers.

