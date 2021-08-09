Janneman Malan: age, family, stats, records, salary, best score, profile

Janneman Malan is a professional cricket player born in South Africa. He and his brothers are taking the field by storm with fantastic batting and inning records. So, what do you know about this player, and when did he make his international debut?

Nieuwoudt is a private person, and aside from his field presence, not much is known about him. So, what are the player's current average stats? Photo: gettyimages.com

Source: Getty Images

Janneman Malan profile summary

Birth name: Janneman Nieuwoudt Malan

Janneman Nieuwoudt Malan Place of birth: Nelspruit, South Africa

Nelspruit, South Africa Date of birth: 18th April 1996

18th April 1996 Janneman Malan's age: 25 years as of 2021

25 years as of 2021 Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Gender: Male

Male Janneman Malan's height: 5 feet 11 inches

5 feet 11 inches Weight: 75kg approximately

75kg approximately Nationality: South African

South African Siblings: Pieter and Andre

Pieter and Andre Education: Waterkloof High School

Waterkloof High School Janneman Malan's jersey number: 82

82 Profession: Professional cricket player

Professional cricket player Teams played for: Bloem City Blazers, Lions, Cape Cobras, Cape Town Blitz, South Africa, South Africa A

Bloem City Blazers, Lions, Cape Cobras, Cape Town Blitz, South Africa, South Africa A Bat Style: Right-Handed Bat

Right-Handed Bat Bowl Style: Right-arm legbreak

Right-arm legbreak Instagram: @ j_malan_18

@ j_malan_18 Twitter: @ janneman_malan

Janneman Malan biography

The international cricket player was born on 18th April 1996 in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga, South Africa. After elementary school, he joined Waterkloof High School where he completed his high school studies. There is very little information about his parents; however, Janneman Malan's brothers, Pieter and Andre, are well-known cricket players. Nieuwoudt leads a very private life, so information about his personal life is very limited.

With strikingly similar names, many fans have been wondering, Is Dawid Malan related to Janneman Malan? Janneman Malan and Dawid Malan are strangely similar as they share the same surname and are cricketers. However, to ease your query, the answer to this is no; they are not in any way related. Dawid has a brother who was also a cricketer by the name of Charl.

Career

Nieuwoudt position in the South African national team is batsman; he is a right-arm leg break bowler and right-handed batsman. The cricket player made is his debut internationally with South Africa in February 2019, and his stats have been on the rise since then.

Nieuwoudt international career has been sowing up. Janneman Malan's PSL deal is settled. He was drafted for the Pakistan Super League and was set to join Islamabad United, thereby replacing Lewis Gregory.

Janneman Malan's 129 not out was one of the most remarkable winning points for South Africa's team. His first ODI century helped South Africa get the victory over Australia.

Janneman Malan stats

Batting & Fielding

Bowling

Janneman Malan records

One of Janneman Malan's best scores is the 10th Longest individual innings (by balls), with him getting 169. Other incredible records internationally include:

ODI Records

Batting: Most runs - 32nd Most runs in an innings (177*)

Batting: Debuts and last match - 19th Hundred in the last match (177*)

Batting: Long innings - 10th Longest individual innings (by balls) (169)

Fow: Innings partnerships - 25th Highest partnership for the first wicket (225)

Janneman Malan's batting is just one of a kind for such a young guy. Together with his brothers, Pieter and Andre, he continues to be a force to reckon with. There is still a couple of months before the year ends, and their fans cannot wait to see what they have in store for them.

