The 2020 Olympics is currently ongoing in Tokyo, Japan. It has brought together sportsmen and women across the globe for this prestigious sporting event. One such participant who has hit the headlines is Marcell Jacobs. Who is Marcell Jacobs? Born Lamont Marcell Jacobs Jr., he is an Italian track and field sprinter and long jumper. Why is Marcell famous? He is the current 100 metres Olympic champion and 60 metres European champion. Get his full bio in this article.

He is the current 100 metres Olympic champion and 60 metres European champion. He has earned the title, the World's fastest man. Photo: @Lamont

Source: Instagram

How old is Marcell Jacobs? The celebrated Italian track and field sprinter was born on September 26, 1994. He is, therefore, 26 years as of 2021. First, he came to the limelight when he won the 60-metre title during the 2021 European Athletics Indoor Championships. Then, again, he made headlines on August 1, 2021, at the 2020 Olympics when he set a new 100 metres European record, winning the gold medal in the process. Read more about his life and career.

Marcell Jacobs profiles

Birth name : Lamont Marcell Jacobs Jr.

: Lamont Marcell Jacobs Jr. Name : Marcell Jacobs

: Marcell Jacobs Date of birth : September 26, 1994

: September 26, 1994 Marcell Jacobs age : 26

: 26 Place of birth : EL PASO, TX

: EL PASO, TX Birth Country : United States of America

: United States of America Occupation: Sprinter

Sprinter Net Worth: $5 million

$5 million Residence: Rome, Italy

Rome, Italy Sponsors: Asics, New Balance

Asics, New Balance Gender: Male

Male Hobbies: Following Formula One and basketball

Following Formula One and basketball Family: Wife Nicole Daza, sons Anthony [2019] and Jeremy [2014]

Wife Nicole Daza, sons Anthony [2019] and Jeremy [2014] Languages: Italian

Italian Club name: GS Fiamme Oro [Padua, ITA]

GS Fiamme Oro [Padua, ITA] Coach: Paolo Camossi [personal], ITA, from 2015

Paolo Camossi [personal], ITA, from 2015 Injuries: He suffered a foot injury in 2013

He suffered a foot injury in 2013 Hero: British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton. (sport.sky.it, September 16 2019)

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton. (sport.sky.it, September 16 2019) Philosophy: If you insist and resist, you reach and conquer.

If you insist and resist, you reach and conquer. Zodiac Sign: Libra

Libra Marcell Jacobs height: 1.88 m

1.88 m Marcell Jacobs weight: 79 kg

79 kg Marcell Jacobs Instagram: @crazylongjumper

Early life

He is the current 100 metres Olympic champion and 60 metres European champion. Photo: @Lamont

Source: Instagram

There are millions who wonder, is Lamont Marcell Jacobs White? It surely has been a peculiar journey for him, born in El Paso, Texas, in 1994. Marcell Jacobs parents, his Italian mother and American father raised him for the first 18 months of his life in El Paso. Later, his father, a United States Army soldier, was transferred to South Korea, which prompted them to move to Desenzano del Garda with his mother.

Is Lamont Marcell Jacobs American?

He was born in America but has been raised in Italy. He identifies himself as 100% Italian and even revealed that he has difficulties speaking English. Nevertheless, he visits the USA once in a while to visit the dad.

In an interview, Marcell Jacobs's mother, Vivian, said that she always wanted the son to discover his passion in the World of sports. So she played a significant role in mentoring him and guiding him to be what he wanted to become in life. But coming from a family of motorcyclists, she never wanted him to take that choice.

Where does Marcell Jacobs live? He later relocated to Rome, where he currently lives with his family. His wife is named Nicole, and they are blessed with two beautiful children.

Marcell Jacobs athletics career

It was at Desenzano del Garda, where he started practising athletics at a tender age. By age 10, he would compete in sprinting. Then, in 2011, he discovered long-jump, and he would combine the two sports.

It was in Rome where he harnessed his athletic skills, and he took it professionally. In 2016, he won the Italian Athletics Championships in the long jump. His successful journey continued.

In May 2021, in Savona, Italy, he set the Italian record in the 100 meters, becoming the 150th person in history to break the 10-second barrier. On June 26, 2021, he beat the Italian championships record with 10.01s in Rovereto, winning his fourth national title in a row.

Marcell Jacobs IAAF

Jacob has not always been a sprinter. The last time the Olympics were held in 2016, he specialized in the long jump. Around 2019, he decided to turn his efforts exclusively to sprinting, citing frequent injuries among the reasons for the switch. In 2016, he won the Italian Athletics Championship long jump. At the end of 2017, he was ranked 10th in the IAAF world rankings with a personal best of 8.07m.

Marcell Jacobs Olympics

He won a closely contested Tokyo Olympics men's 100 meters on Sunday, August 1, 2021, becoming the first Italian to capture the title of the World's fastest man. Photo: @Lamont

Source: Instagram

When successors to Usain Bolt as Olympic 100m champion were assessed, few considered Jacobs a perfect match. But he beat all odds to win a victory in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Stadium, winning in a new European record of 9.80.

He ran alongside the American Fred Kerley before outrunning him at the end, finishing in 9.80. Marcell is the first European to win the Olympic 100m title since Britain's Linford Christie at Barcelona 1992. He now carries the tag of the World's fastest man.

Marcell Jacobs interview

In an interview, he told Corriere Della Sera that breaking the Italian record was his first objective of 2021. Still, the second and most important was to compete at the Olympic Games, his long-held ambition. He was also quoted saying:

From the first time I stepped on the track aged nine, I dreamt of the Olympics. On my bedroom wall, I had the newspaper page of the famous Carl Lewis commercial with him wearing stiletto heels in the starting blocks. But my idol as a child was Andrew Howe, who is mixed race and half-American like me. So I could identify with him.

Marcell Jacobs net worth

He won a closely contested Tokyo Olympics men's 100 meters on Sunday, August 1, 2021, becoming the first Italian to capture the title of the World's fastest man. Photo: @Lamont

Source: Instagram

Following his winnings, endorsements and brand deals, he is guesstimated at $5 million. He has brand deals with Asics and New Balance, who sponsor the needs of the Italian sprinter.

Above is every detail you would love to know about the World's fastest man, Marcell Jacobs. He won a closely contested Tokyo Olympics men's 100 meters on Sunday, August 1, 2021, becoming the first Italian to capture the title of the World's fastest man. Briefly.co.za wishes him the very best in his career and life endeavours.

READ ALSO: Advocate Ike Khumalo biography: age, videos, profiles, latest news

In other news, Briefly.co.za reported on August 5, 2021, about Advocate Ike Khumalo biography. Who is Ike Khumalo? He is a Johannesburg-based senior advocate.

Why is he famous? He came into the limelight in July 2021 in the wake of recent violent protests that have rocked the nation since the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma. The state accused the advocate of using his social media platforms to incite public violence.

Source: Briefly.co.za