The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has won a by-election in Ward 1 of the Saldanha Bay municipality

The MK Party beat the African National Congress and Patriotic Alliance to secure their first win in the Western Cape

South Africans are unsure how to feel about the win, with some saying it was good that the ANC didn't win

The MK Party has won its first ward in the Western Cape, leaving South Africans unsure how to feel. Image: Rajesh Jantilal

WESTERN CAPE – The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has produced a political surprise in the Western Cape, winning a ward for the first time in the province.

The party, traditionally a powerhouse in KwaZulu-Natal, beat the African National Congress (ANC) in a by-election in the Saldanha Bay Municipality on 20 March 2025.

The victory comes as a surprise due to the fact that the MK Party doesn’t garner a lot of support in the province. During the 2024 national elections, the MK Party only got 0.6% of the vote.

MKP beats 7 parties to win seat

Jacob Zuma’s movement won its first ward in the province, beating the ANC and six other parties. The MK Party secured 36% of the vote, with the ANC only earning 26%. The Patriotic Alliance (PA) earned 19%, while the Democratic Alliance only got 1%. Mzwandile Biko will now become the new councillor in the area.

The voter turnout was only 55%, which was still an increase from the 48% that voted during the 2021 Local Government Election.

MK Party beat the ANC in Richmond, KZN

The defeat in Saldanha Bay is the second time the ANC has lost out to the MKP in the space of a week.

On 14 March, the ANC lost a key ward to the MK Party in KZN’s Richmond Municipality. The by-elections were held after the ANC councillor in Ward 2 resigned.

The ANC’s candidate, Sizakele Shange received, 39% of the votes, while the MK Party’s Msizi Dlamini achieved 54%. It marked the party’s second by-election victory in KwaZulu-Natal, following a previous win in the uMzumbe Municipality in June.

South Africans weigh in on MKP’s win

The victory sparked hilarious actions online as people debated whether it was a good or bad thing.

Gino Ginelli said:

“Very good. Every vote away from the DA is good news.”

Robert van Niekerk stated:

“RIP to that ward.”

Herman Singh claimed:

“Chill. The party dies when Zuma does.”

Honor Diamond stated:

“The first and the last.”

Shuaib Gamildien added:

“We don't want MK here either.”

Cobus Cilliers said:

“Voetsek ANC. Its starting to happen.”

@XhosaFact asked:

“There is no way that these voters were within their sober minds. I mean what is this?😮”

@HerbertMalatsi questioned:

“Were elections not rigged in this ward?🤭”

@capesocialist stated:

“Well done MK. Rather you than the false PA / DA.”

