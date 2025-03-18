The African National Congress has taken its case against the uMkhonto weSizwe to the Supreme Court of Appeal

The party seeks to halt Jacob Zuma's movement from using the uMkhonto weSizwe name and logo going forward

South Africans were divided by the ANC's appeal, with some saying they should focus on prioritising service delivery

The ANC has approached the Supreme Court as it seeks to halt Jacob Zuma's movement from using the uMkhonto weSizwe name and logo. Image: Elias Mbuwane/ Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

FREE STATE – The African National Congress is not giving up in its fight to prevent Jacob Zuma’s political party from using the uMkhonto weSizwe name and logo.

uMkhonto weSizwe is the name of the party’s former military wing, but also Zuma’s MK Party.

The ANC sought to have the party stop using the name and logo in April 2024, but the Durban High Court in KwaZulu-Natal ruled in favour of Zuma’s political movement.

ANC approaches Supreme Court of Appeal

Following the High Court’s decision to rule in favour of the MK Party, the ANC has now taken the matter to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

The party filed papers in the Supreme Court after the High Court granted it leave to appeal the judgement.

The ANC seeks to halt Zuma’s movement from using the name and logo, arguing that a new party with no history is not entitled to the proprietorship of names, symbols and history associated with the ANC.

The SCA has yet to announce a date for the trial to be heard.

What is uMkhonto weSizwe?

uMkhonto weSizwe (Spear of the Nation) was the paramilitary wing of the ANC which was founded by Nelson Mandela and other leaders of the party on 16 December 1961. Its main purpose was to take up arms and fight against the Apartheid government.

The group was classified as a terrorist organisation by the then government and subsequently banned. The paramilitary wing continued its fight until it was formally disbanded in December 1993, after negotiations to end Apartheid were concluded.

uMkhonto weSizwe was the former paramilitary wing of the ANC. Image: Itumeleng English

Image: Itumeleng English

The rise of Zuma’s party

Zuma’s MK Party was founded on 16 December 2023, named after the former paramilitary wing of the ANC.

Zuma was still a member of the ANC at the time of its founding but stated that he would not vote or campaign for the party of current president Cyril Ramaphosa. He was later expelled from the ANC for his decision to form the organisation.

South Africans weigh in on ANC’s appeal

The party’s appeal drew mixed reactions on social media as citizens expressed differing views on the matter.

Luzuko Gwama said:

“You can disband your home, but nobody can take or build on that land without consulting you about it.”

Siyanda Madlala stated:

“Keep trying, but MKP will remain standing.”

Sandiso Yisaki added:

“The name uMkhonto weSizwe belongs to the ANC. Zuma must learn from the EFF and come up with a new name. Leave the ANC alone.”

Lebone Mogotsi said:

“Our political parties should be more focused on helping the people of South Africa than on arguing about names and logos. The ANC and the uMkhonto weSizwe Party need to put the needs of the people first. They need to work together to solve problems like crime, unemployment, and corruption, which are hurting South Africa more than any disagreements about symbols.”

Loyiso Bond Stonga joked:

“ANC disbanded the youth, Malema took it to the EFF. ANC disbanded uMkhonto weSizwe, and Zuma took it to form MKP.”

Bongani Radebe said:

“Waste of money and judicial system. This party is going to die with its owner. It won't last six months after he passed on.”

Bheshulemfene Mthembu stated:

“They will drag the case till Jesus comes back.”

Zuma demands reinstatement into ANC

