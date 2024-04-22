ANC vs MKP: Ruling Party’s Application Over Trademark Dismissed With Costs
- The MK Party bagged another victory at the courts after it won against the African National Congress
- The Durban High Court dismissed the ANC's application to stop the MK Party from using the Zulu warrior with the spear logo
- South Africans had different views on the announcement, as some believed that winning the court case wouldn't have any bearing on the elections
Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa
DURBAN –The MK Party won its case against the African National Party regarding using the trademark logo, and the Durban High Court dismissed the ANC's case with costs.
MK wins against the ANC
@SiphamandlaGoge posted a video of members of the MK Party, including its founder Jabulani Khumalo, celebrating and jumping for joy. They chanted "Mkhonto" and were happy the ANC's case was dismissed. Former president Jacob Zuma's daughter, Duduzile Zuma, was also in the video.
View the video here:
What you need to know about the ANC vs MK Party
- An NPO called Legacy Projects claimed the MK logo's copyright belongs to them
- Dali Mpofu recently slammed the ANC for dragging its feet in taking the party to court and said it was put under pressure to act against the MKP
- The Durban High Court was expected to give a ruling in March, but the verdict was postponed
Netizens debate the ruling
South Africans discussed the ruling and what impact it could have on both parties.
Prince Cloete said:
"This does not change that the MK belongs to the African National Congress. Counterrevolutionaries have stolen its symbols."
Mbuyiselo Mafikila Matiwane said:
"ANC campaigns strongly. This trademark is not so vital. The ground is fertile for the ANC and should be the focal point."
Lord Spencer said:
"Dismissed with costs. Music to my ears."
Tebogo R. Mothlaping said:
"They can win all court cases for all they want. The ultimate test is Wednesday, 29 May 2024. We will meet at the National Results Operations Centre in Tshwane!"
Bheka kaNhlangothi said:
"This is the end of the ANC. MK party 2 – ANC 0."
Supreme Court of Appeal's Electoral court ruled in MKP's favour
Similarly, Briefly News reported that the ANC lost another court case when the Supreme Court of Appeal's Electoral Court ruled against them.
The court ruled that the MKP's registration was legal and dismissed the ANC's application, much to MK Party supporters' joy.
