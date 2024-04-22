The MK Party bagged another victory at the courts after it won against the African National Congress

The Durban High Court dismissed the ANC's application to stop the MK Party from using the Zulu warrior with the spear logo

South Africans had different views on the announcement, as some believed that winning the court case wouldn't have any bearing on the elections

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

The MKP bagged another court victory against the ANC. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images and Emmanuel Croset/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

DURBAN –The MK Party won its case against the African National Party regarding using the trademark logo, and the Durban High Court dismissed the ANC's case with costs.

MK wins against the ANC

@SiphamandlaGoge posted a video of members of the MK Party, including its founder Jabulani Khumalo, celebrating and jumping for joy. They chanted "Mkhonto" and were happy the ANC's case was dismissed. Former president Jacob Zuma's daughter, Duduzile Zuma, was also in the video.

View the video here:

What you need to know about the ANC vs MK Party

An NPO called Legacy Projects claimed the MK logo's copyright belongs to them

Dali Mpofu recently slammed the ANC for dragging its feet in taking the party to court and said it was put under pressure to act against the MKP

The Durban High Court was expected to give a ruling in March, but the verdict was postponed

Netizens debate the ruling

South Africans discussed the ruling and what impact it could have on both parties.

Prince Cloete said:

"This does not change that the MK belongs to the African National Congress. Counterrevolutionaries have stolen its symbols."

Mbuyiselo Mafikila Matiwane said:

"ANC campaigns strongly. This trademark is not so vital. The ground is fertile for the ANC and should be the focal point."

Lord Spencer said:

"Dismissed with costs. Music to my ears."

Tebogo R. Mothlaping said:

"They can win all court cases for all they want. The ultimate test is Wednesday, 29 May 2024. We will meet at the National Results Operations Centre in Tshwane!"

Bheka kaNhlangothi said:

"This is the end of the ANC. MK party 2 – ANC 0."

Supreme Court of Appeal's Electoral court ruled in MKP's favour

Similarly, Briefly News reported that the ANC lost another court case when the Supreme Court of Appeal's Electoral Court ruled against them.

The court ruled that the MKP's registration was legal and dismissed the ANC's application, much to MK Party supporters' joy.

Source: Briefly News