Mmusi Maimane poked fun at the ANC over the design of one of its golf shirts bearing similarities to the Mercedes AMG emblem

The ANC is currently at loggerheads with the uMkhonto weSizwe party over the latter’s name resembling that of the ruling party’s military wing

Netizens joined in on Maimane's joke, with some advising the BOSA leader to get a shirt for himself

BOSA's Mmusi Maimane flagged similarities between the AMG and ANC golf shirt logos. X/Mmusi Maimane / Veli Nhlapo/Sowetan/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

BOSA leader Mmusi Maimane has taken a swipe at the ANC over the writing on one of its T-shirts resembling the Mercedes Benz AMG signage.

Maimane's take on ANC branded golf shirts

Maimane took to X to comment on the ANC's potential trademark violation and poke fun at the ANC’s ongoing logo dispute with the MK Party.

“Aren’t you complaining about copyright infringement AMG, sorry I meant @MYANC? ”

ANC versus uMkhonto weSizwe Party

According to EWN, the Durban High Court has reserved judgment in the case between the ANC and the MK. The ANC wants to stop the newly formed MK from using the name of its dissolved paramilitary force.

The court heard the arguments in the matter on Wednesday.

Netizens weigh in on ANC and AMG signage similarities

Many X users shared their views on Maimane's observations under his post.

Sibonelo Radebe commented:

“It reflects the cars they drive, by stealing from the public.”

MateeGP said:

“ANC is buying more AMG that all of us, they own the copyrights through corruption.”

Ramastad advised:

“My leader, you can still get yourself one. I heard green, black and gold looks good on you.”

Amyoli Resha added:

“@MmusiMaimane, the way you are obsessed with the @MYANC, you even have regalia!✊✊✊#BuyaDarkie”

XENOSTI laughed:

“Mmusi ke comedy hle.”

