The Congress of South African Trade Unions' secretary-general, Zwelinzima Vavi, has come under fire

South Africans criticised him after it emerged that he was also a recipient of a doctorate from Trinity International Bible University

Netizens roasted him and laughed at him, mocking the university in the process

SA grilled Zwelinzima Vavi for his doctorate from Trinity Bible University. Images: Leon Sadiki/City Press/Gallo Images/Getty Images and MDNnewss/X

JOHANNESBURG – The Department of Higher Education is considering taking action against Trinity International Bible University after it emerged that the Congress of South African Trade Unions' former secretary-general Zwelinzima Vavi also received an honorary PhD.

Vavi's PhD from university questioned

The university came under fire after Minister of Higher Education, Dr Blade Nzimande, revealed that the university is allegedly bogus. His revelation came after the veteran actor and thespian Sello Maake kaNcube received an honourary doctorate from the university and posted it on social media. @MDNnewss posted a picture of Vavi receiving the doctorate in 2018 on its X account.

Maake kaNcube and Vavi were not the only ones to have received doctorates from the institution. Gospel singer Winnie Mashaba and Elizabeth Serunye, known for portraying Principal Thobakgale on SABC 1's Skeem Saam, also received honorary doctorates from the university.

According to Kaya FM, the department's spokesperson, Veli Mbele, said it will act against Trinity Bible Univerity for undermining the department. It had previously written to the university and demanded that it comply with the department.

South Africans blast Vavi

Netizens grilled Vavi for receiving a doctorate from Trinity.

Sphola said:

"I'm sure he invited family members to celebrate with him. Kanti, the certificate is fake."

Ihhashi lamNjomane said:

"These honorary doctorate degrees must just be canned permanently."

Vho elon Masakhane said:

"So this is an influencer institution."

Big J said:

"They're handing them out like flyers, huh."

Ben and Natasha said:

"They like free things. He must be arrested for owning an illegal honorary doctorate."

Sello Maake kaNcube reacts to claims his PhD is fake

In a recent article, Briefly News reported that Sello Maake kaNcube reacted hilariously to claims his degree was fake.

He posted a meme of his picture, leaving South Africans in stitches. Netizens applauded him for not taking public reaction to the news of the institution and his honorary doctorate to heart."

