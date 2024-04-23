The Congress of South African Trade Union's former secretary-general Zwelinzima Vavi has responded to allegations about his 'qualification'

Vavi is one of the country's well-known public figures to have received a doctorate from the unrecognised Trinity Bible University

Vavi said when he received the doctorate, he was proud that his work in championing the rights of the working class had been recognised academically

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate Youth Month with Briefly News! Nominate a young entrepreneur under 35 with an inspiring story to be our 7th 'Young Money Maker'. Let's shine a light on their achievements together! Nominate now

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Nzimande said the university from which Vavi received his doctorate was a bogus college. Images: Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg via Getty Images and Cornel van Heerden/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – The Congress of South African Trade Union's former secretary-general Zwelinzima Vavi said he was shocked when he discovered that the doctorate he received from Trinity Bible University was unrecognised.

Zwelinzima shocked and disappointed in college

According to SowetanLIVE, Vavi was shocked when he discovered his doctorate was from an unaccredited and unrecognised institution. He said receiving the doctorate gave him a sense of accomplishment, making him proud that an academic institution recognised his work for the working class.

Vavi clarified that a bishop he knows approached him and, after persuading him to accept their invite, flew to Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape to receive the doctorate. Minister of Higher Education Dr Blade Nzimande said the institution dishes doctorates out to celebrities to convince the public that they are credible.

"The reason the college is offering honorary doctorates to celebrities is because they want to sway the public, for people to think they are credible. The fact that the college is bogus will not change," he said.

South Africans laugh at Vavi

Netizens on Facebook, though, are unsympathetic to Vavi.

Kanye Pamba said:

"Next time he must know that only public institutions are allowed to give honorary doctorates."

Hasie Moidegi said:

"But Vavi, you know that deep down you are not a doctor."

Mongalo Henrietta said:

"For the life of free things."

Thabo Ditle said:

"That university was registered at Luthuli House."

Ke Nna Keneiloe asked:

"Why don't they ask themselves what they have done to deserve being honoured with a doctorate?"

Sello Maake KaNcube responds to degree from bogus college

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that actor Sello Maake kaNcube responded to the claims that his doctorate was not recognised.

KaNcube recently received a doctorate from Trinity Bible University and Nzimande later revealed that the institution was not recognised.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News