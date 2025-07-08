Minnie Dlamini shared heartfelt advice about divorce and healing during her birthday, reflecting on the good and bad sides of divorce

Minnie also shared thoughts on the emotional toll of divorce, especially with co-parenting involved

Social media reactions praised her wisdom, with fans relating to her message of finding happiness and second chances after heartbreak

Minnie Dlamini rang in her new age with pearls of wisdom for the ladies. The media personality who divorced Quinton Jones in 2022 after four years of marriage spoke about the bad and good sides of a divorce.

Speaking in a snippet from her interview with Nandi Madida on The Motherhood Network podcast, which was shared on Instagram on 7 July 2025 as part of a heartfelt birthday tribute, Minnie shared that people talk about divorce not being easy because you can go from loving a person to becoming enemies who can't even stand each other.

The actress and television presenter, who has been involved in a messy custody battle with her baby daddy, Quinton Jones, following their shocking divorce added that divorce becomes difficult if there are children involved, and you have to navigate co-parenting, and sometimes you can't even stand each other.

Minnie also said that divorce has a positive side, as it gives one a new chance at life, love, and even marriage again. Watch the video below:

Fans react to Minnie Dlamini's wise words

Social media users praised Minnie Dlamini for her message in the viral video. Many also shared their experiences and how moving on after divorce changed their lives.

@olwethu1 said:

"Last part love it Mins👌❤️a second chance of life and love."

@mmapaseka_langa_ wrote:

"Oh, the last part sana!❤️❤️❤️ Everything I tell you."

@nonhla.divah commented:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥Preach baby preach, as a divorced woman, mother of two. I’m at my happiest after being able to walk away from hell with my limbs intact. I am thankful. 🙏"

@nomsa_nyanda_ added:

"What is pretty is you get another shot in life again❤️"

@zamafipaza commented:

"We need to look at what it means to get another shot of love again, get another shot of life again, how we do it responsibly so we don’t repeat the same mistakes 🙏"

@760514nqo said:

"Wow, so powerful, thank you, Minnie 👏❤️❤️"

@noli_moghel commented:

"Oh @minniedlamini this is so beautiful mama 🥺🥹 everything you said🙌"

@brendazola said:

“You get a shot at YOU again”!!!! Lalela🗣️…well said 👌"

Source: Briefly News