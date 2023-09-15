Minnie Dlamini's recent cryptic social media posts have raised suspicions of a custody battle with her ex-husband Quinton Jones over their son Netha Makhosini Jones

In an Instagram story, she hinted at someone attempting to take her baby from her, sparking concerns among her followers

Social media users expressed their concerns about the impact of custody battles on children and called for co-parenting while speculating on possible reasons for the custody dispute

Minnie Dlamini seems to be going through a custody battle with her ex-husband Quinton Jones for their son Netha Makhosini Jones. The star recently shared a concerning post that had her followers suspicious.

Minnie Dlamini hinted that she is in a custody battle with a cryptic post. Image: @minniedlamini

Minnie Dlamini hints custody battle

Divorce is never good because it often leaves one parent with full custody of the children, while other parents get limited visits, and sometimes nothing at all.

Minnie Dlamini's divorce seemed to be an amicable one until she recently started sharing cryptic posts that many believe were directed at her ex-husband Quinton Jones.

A viral post shared by the popular Twitter page MDN News shows a screenshot of the star's Instagram stories where she hinted that there might be a custody battle brewing. behind the scenes. Posting a picture of herself and her son, The Honeymoon actress wrote:

"Imagine being someone trying to take a baby from it's mother."

Minnie Dlamini's fans react to her cryptic message

Social media users urged the two parents to co-parent because fighting for custody always hurts the child.

@Mabongilesi said:

"This is what I hate about divorce, it affects the children the most. "

@kingscelo_05 wrote:

"Why they don't co-parent?"

@neuoe1 commented:

"Yoh divorce is such a complicated phenomenon and very tricky when kids are still young and can't make their own decisions who to side with...sometimes to kids there are no sides...but it could be just a caption about with no insinuations."

@teddybearAZ added:

"There are 3 reasons why Mr Jones would want full custody a) he's tired of paying child support and wants to provide 100% to the child himself b) Minnie is neglecting the child and c) they're both using the child to fight each other and social media is Minnie's battlefield."

Minnie Dlamini opens up about her divorce and being a single parent: “It’s even more difficult doing it alone”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that actress and host Minnie Dlamini got candid about her private life in a recent interview.

In a candid interview with DJ Fresh, Minnie Dlamini spoke about her divorce from Quinton Jones.

