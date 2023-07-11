Popular South African rapper Flvme has raised concerns among his fans and followers after sharing a cryptic post

The star wrote the concerning post on his Threads page, telling peeps to tell his mother he loved her

Social media users have flooded his timeline with heartwarming messages of support and sending him strength

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Flvme has posted a cryptic post that has left his social media followers concerned about his well-being and mental health.

Flvme has raised his followers' concerns with his cryptic post. Image: @FlvmeSA

Source: UGC

Flvme shares cryptic post that has fans suspecting he is battling depression

A number of celebrities have opened up about their battle with depression. Dineo Ranaka recently made headlines when she opened up about her battle and what she has been dealing with.

Popular rapper Fvlame recently shared a concerning post that has had his fans urging him to seek professional help.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

According to SA Hip Hop Mag, the hitmaker headed to the newly launched Threads App and poured his heart out. He wrote:

“Tell my mom I love her if do not make it".

Flvme's followers react to the rapper's concerning post

Social media is awash with comments from Flvme's fans and followers. Many have encouraged him to be strong.

@natnovest97 said:

"Stop proclaiming that kind of thought, breda! You’re too young to be posting this heartbreaking stuff. Read the Book of “Job or Psalms” in the Bible to gain strength. "

@wandile_owami commented:

"Moms love be like that chicken licken advert from back then "

@liygachord wrote:

"You will make it bro have faith ‍♂️"

@youalreadyknowbreezo added:

"Love and blessings my G."

plot_sa noted:

"You're gonna make it"

Flvme details how he buried his beef with Emtee, fans praise him for being matured: “He’s so underrated”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Flvme has opened up about how he buried his beef with Emtee. The former Ambitiouz Entertainment artists had not been seeing eye to eye for a minute.

The rapper was a guest on The Sobering Podcast recently and detailed how their beef ended. The star revealed that Emtee pulled up on him recently and apologised.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News