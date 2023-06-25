Dineo Ranaka was in the headlines after people saw that she was not coping well mentally

The beloved radio presenter was on social media, making it obvious that she was not doing well

Other celebrities, such as Anele Mdoda and others, including Dineo Ranaka's own family, were in her corner as she went for treatment

Dineo Ranaka recently felt well enough to share an update after her mental health spiralled. The Kaya 959 presenter had to take a step back after a public mental breakdown.

Dineo Ranaka was an open book on Instagram when she told people all the disorders she suffer from in an inspiring post on the socials. Image: dineoranaka

Source: Instagram

Many people showed Dineo Ranaka immense support, including her sister, local actress Manaka Ranaka. Many fans were happy to hear from Dineo Ranaka again.

Dineo Ranaka explains what went wrong in an Instagram post

Radio personality Dineo Ranaka who is in New York took to Instagram and shared that she received an official diagnosis. The media personality suffers from severe chronic depression and PTSD.

She also detailed that she has temporal lobe epilepsy and hypothyroidism. In a lengthy post, Dineo explains that she no longer considers herself suicidal and hopes that people who have similar struggles find the strength to believe in themselves. Read her full caption below:

SA celebrities comment with support for Dineo Ranaka on Instagram

Dineo Ranaka has received support from all her loved ones and people in her industry. Fans and peers flooded the comments on Dineo's post to express their support.

Media star Somizi wrote:

"You have wind beneath your wings. That’s US."

Dineo's sister Manaka Ranaka said:

"I am so proud of you my mungas, my baby sis, last born ya banyana. I see you always have. I believe you and in you! You my dear sis are G.O.A.T!!! Big sis loves you to the moon and back! I got ya!!! Remember that! When you come back I want us to go visit mama @conniechiume at her home, I'll arrange everything."

TV presenter Boity commented:

"We love you! This too you shall conquer."

Sangoma Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi encouraged Dineo:

"This too shall pass bitso! We proud of you the acts of bravery in doing the work and rediscovering yourself, it’s a task that’s possible! We believe your abilities and willingness! May Modimo le Badimo hold space for you through your transition! You are loved by many! Those who judge it’s a reflection of them! All the best with your journey… We shall keep praying for your healing,

Singer Moneoa added:

"This is the most honest, raw and emotionally relatable post I've seen in a while. May God bless you Dineo. May He heal and restore your spirit and life to the destiny He intends for us all. Thank you for sharing this and I’m praying for you."

DJ Tira in New York streets with Dineo Ranaka and Mac G ahead of Durban July

Briefly News previously reported that South African hitmaker DJ Tira seems to be having the time of his life beyond our shores. Joined by Mac G, the DJ shared a picture straight from the Big Apple in America.

The post by DJ Tira garnered a lot of attention as he outlined his upcoming plans, particularly his excitement for the Durban July event.

Mzansi's beloved DJ Tira posted an Instagram photo of him strolling in New York with Mac G, Dineo Ranaka, and others. People commented, expressing their happiness to see Dineo, who had been in the headlines when she had a mental health breakdown.

If you are feeling suicidal or are thinking about hurting yourself, do not hesitate to call the SA Suicide Crisis Line at 0800 567 567.

If you are concerned that someone you know might be in danger of hurting themselves, please alert your local authorities for immediate assistance. You can also encourage the person to contact a suicide prevention hotline using the information above.

Help is available on the Suicide Crisis Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and counsellors can conduct calls in all 11 official languages.

Source: Briefly News