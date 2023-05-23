Dineo Ranaka found herself trending on social media after her concerning posts about battling depression and trying too hard to not take her own life

The star did not specify what has been going on in her life but she cried for help in a series of posts on her Instagram page

The Kaya FM host's fans and industry colleagues including Boity Thulo, Minnie Dlamini and Kelly Khumalo jumped to the comments section to console her

Dineo Ranaka has poured her heart out in concerning social media posts. The radio presenter took to her Instagram page on Tuesday 23 May to reveal that she is battling depression.

Dineo Ranaka has revealed that she is battling depression. Image: @dineoranaka

Dineo Ranaka opens up about her battle with depression on Instagram

According to ZAlebs, the outspoken radio and television personality took to her timeline and revealed that she has been dealing with a lot behind closed doors.

Dineo said she has had a lot on her mind lately and is trying so hard not to take her life. She wrote:

"I completely understand souls/ spirits/ people that commit suicide. I get it, I get them

"Because I’m trying my best to NOT commit suicide. My mind is sooo loud of late and life is f****** hard so f****** hard and I’m trying my best but it seems my best is not enough."

Boity Thulo, Kelly Khumalo and Thando Thabethe share comforting messages with Dineo Ranaka

Dineo Ranaka has a legion of fans and industry friends who has her best interests at heart. Peeps, including Boity Thulo, Kelly Khumalo and Thando Thabethe took to the star's timeline to console her.

@boity wrote:

"You are loved. Wholeheartedly. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ You still have so much living to do in the best way possible. Hang in there and seek professional help, mama. This too shall pass. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@kellykhumalo commented:

"Nala uzodlula! ❤️ it’s all working for your highest good."

@enchantressbynate noted:

"Guys can those close to her take this cry for help seriously we can’t lose another young parent ❤️‍."

@thandothabethe wrote:

"One day at a time, please don’t stop trying… I love you."

@minniedlamini added:

"The struggle is real mama; just keep fighting day by day ♥️."

@omuhlegela said:

"Everything is Seasonal mama you you’re going through you WILL GET THROUGH. For your children's sake. In Jesus’s name ❤️."

