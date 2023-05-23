Simz Ngema has chosen to turn a blind eye to the Thabo Bester scandal that made her a hot topic on social media a few days ago

The star is focusing her energy on her family and baby daddy, model and brand influencer Tino Chinyani

The Slay actress took to her social media pages to share steamy pictures with Tino alongside a sweet caption

Simz Ngema is head over heels in love and she can't hide it. The star who was trending for her association with Thabo Bester after issuing a questionable statement is putting all that behind her.

Simphiwe “Simz” Ngema has posted a sweet message to her baby daddy Tino Chinyani. Image: @tino_chinyani and @simzngema

Simz Ngema show love to her baby daddy Tino Chinyani in sweet post

Simphiwe Ngema has kept her head high despite the controversy surrounding her name after being mentioned as the celebrity who visited Thabo Bester in prison.

According to TimesLIVE, the talented actress and singer headed to her Instagram page to shower her baby daddy Tino Chinyani with some love.

She shared stunning pictures of the two of them and professed her love for him. Simz also noted that she was grateful to Tino for his support. She wrote:

"If he don’t post me and I don’t post him then we ain’t post to be together. Mpostoli or nothing. Thank you for being my rock Wumpalumpa."

Simz Ngema's followers react to star's sweet post to her baby daddy Tino Chinyani

Social media users have been living for Simz Ngema's posts since she revealed that she was back together with her boo. Fans took to her timeline to gush over their fav couple.

@tino_chinyani commented:

"The best thing that ever happened to me. ❤️♾️"

@teddy_njomayne said:

"Me to me: in order to find this kind of love, step 1 : buy a coat "

@nozi_magadeni added:

"Mpostoli or nothing, it’s make sure❤️❤️"

@jacintangobese noted:

"Aaaah the parents ."

Simz Ngema leaves Mzansi salivating after doing Bhebha challenge in tiny black shorts, fans can’t get enough

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Simz Ngema has joined the Bhebha dance challenge and it's safe to say that she shut it down. The star who has gained a large number of followers on TikTok recently decided to show off her dancing skills.

Simz Ngema has been hogging headlines after rekindling her romance with her Zimbabwean baby daddy Tino Chinyani, months after announcing their breakup.

