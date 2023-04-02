South African actress Simphiwe "Simz" Ngema has joined the viral Bhebha dance challenge and she killed it

The star who has been in the media a lot after rekindling her romance with her baby daddy Tino Chinyani gave people something else to talk about

Taking to her TikTok page, Simz shook what her mother gave her while rocking a tiny pair of black shorts

Simz Ngema has joined the Bhebha dance challenge and it's safe to say that she shut it down. The star who has gained a large number of followers on TikTok recently decided to show off her dancing skills.

Simz Ngema joined the viral 'Bhebha' dance challenge. Image: @simz_ngema89

Source: TikTok

Simz Ngema has been hogging headlines after rekindling her romance with her Zimbabwean baby daddy Tino Chinyani, months after announcing their breakup.

Simz Ngema shows off saucy legs in Bhebha dance challenge

The viral Bhebha dance challenge has seen South Africans taking to their timelines to shake their behinds. Amapiano singer Nkosazana Daughter is among the many celebs who have hopped onto the trend.

Actress and singer Simphiwe Ngema also joined the trend, and it's safe to say she shut it down. The mother of one showed off her stunning legs in the video that has since gone viral on social media.

Simz Ngema's fans react to star's viral Bhebha dance challenge

Although any felt that Simz's moves were not correct, many lauded her for her flawless skin and killer legs.

@user804140731307 said:

"This kinda video doesn't suit you... U look innocent and dignified."

@getfitwiththuli commented:

"It's so refreshing to see you so relaxed and normal. You are doing your thing and not trying to be someone. So genuine.Love your spirit."

@Lihle_Gwala wrote:

"You have beautiful skin Simz ❤️that’s all I’m gonna say ."

@Queen Refilwe added:

"The gun Simz is using to shoot ya’ll with negative comments is called levorovoro!."

@Lindz noted:

"Please try again later we cc kuzolunga."

@C E E Y A H said:

"Bhebha that went to model c school love it ."

@ZandiShah wrote:

"A clean bhebha encane."

@Felicia Wallace Maqu commented:

"This Bhebha has so much class."

