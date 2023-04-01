Murdah Bongz busted some TikTok dance moves with his daughters and posted the clip on Instagram

Asante Mahosana and Kairo Forbes tried to keep up with Murdah while learning the cool footwork

The video warmed Mzansi's heart, and people mentioned the late rapper AKA is smiling from above

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Murdah Bongz Asante Mahosana and Kairo Forbes busted dance moves: Image @murdahbogz

Source: Instagram

is getting praised for his parenting skills after he posted a cute video with his daughter with DJ Zinhle Asante Mahosana and Zinhle's and AKA's daughter Kairo Forbes.

Murdah Bongz posts dance video of his kids

The former Black Motions member is known for his vibey dance moves and gave the little ones some pointers.

"Had to leave them with a dance for TikTok before my gigs. Love the focused looks on their faces."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The video got over 44 000 likes on Instagram, and Mzansi people were happy to see Kairo smiling and having fun following the death of AKA.

People gave Murdah props for being a good dad and stepdad in the comments section.

See the Instagram clip of Asante and Kairo

Mzansi rates Asante, Kairo and Murdah's dancing

@takuemupa said:

"The Daddy of the Year award goes to Murdah! AKA is at peace wherever he is.❤️"

@mscosmosa wrote:

"I love how unbothered Asante is."

@boitu_2 commented:

"Thank you for being such an awesome dad to your baby girls. We need more of this kind of love in the world.❤️"

@nthabii_ee mentioned:

"God knew and he made plans and gave Kairo a father. This is beautiful blessings on blessings."

@trixitee stated:

"You such a vibe Murdah, for a minute l forgot my troubles. Nice one on keeping the girls entertained."

@tlounb said:

"Kairo was like, kante which one is he doing now? Bongz your shoes look dangerous for groove."

@leloe09 posted:

"Murdah must be protected at all costs.❤️"

@katlego_hl added:

"Bathong Asante ate yall with her dance moves."

Murdah Bongz snaps cool pic with Kairo Forbes, DJ Zinhle and AKA’s parents Lynn and Tony Forbes

In a related article, Briefly News reported that social media users have been dishing their thoughts on DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz's marriage. Many felt the star disrespected her husband when she mourned her baby daddy and ex-boyfriend, AKA.

The streets have been full of speculation from peeps about AKA and Murdah Bongz not getting along despite the former Black Motion star's touching tribute.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News