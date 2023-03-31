Nasty C shared several photos and videos with British rapper Stefflon Don on his official Instagram page

Stefflon and Nasty's pics were taken in a music studio, and they drew a lot of attention in the comments section

Even though the SMA rapper didn't say much in the caption, fans assumed that the musicians were working on a song together

Nasty C has hinted at a possible collaboration with British rapper and singer Stefflon Don.

Taking to Instagram, Nasty C shared three photos and two videos working hard in the studio with Stefflon. Judging by the production scale, the Coolest Kid in Africa hitmaker appears to be cooking up something big in the music booth with the UK rapper.

Mzansi speculates a song collab between Nasty C and Stefflon Don

@nomonde_mthy said:

" Not me trying to increase my volume."

@the_ivyson_army shared:

"Album Mode!!! ‍"

@victor_pikiti posted:

"Cooking up something?"

@konkola_kasonde replied:

"I hope you aren't just taking pics with them but making records too."

@theyluvv_lihle commented:

"New music?"

@rock_trillest also said:

"I smell a banger coming soon"

@thug.papii added:

"You are writing a verse on the last slide boy. I see a banger coming"

Nasty C's international stardom keeps growing

Nasty C is no stranger to link-ups with global stars, having signed an exclusive deal with Def Jam Recordings through a joint venture with Universal Music Africa, reported TshisaLIVE.

The 25-year-old rapper was spotted hanging out with American superstars Wale. He also had a cute interaction with Chris Brown, who dubbed him Africa's best rapper.

