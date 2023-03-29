Three girls had the best time hanging out together and recorded themselves having fun in an apartment

The gorgeous babes performed an impromptu dance to an amapiano song, and their video is circulating online

Social media users got hyped by the TikTok video, and many of them demanded more dance videos from the ladies

Three girls participated in an amapiano dance challenge, which went viral. Image: @teedoww_rsa

Source: TikTok

Three vibey ladies brightened people's timelines on TikTok. Like most youngins, the girls recorded their time together and shared the video with social media.

Vibey women become a viral hit

They can be seen in the clip posted by @teedoww_rsa, showing off their dance skill. The stunners' energy was infectious, and many TikTokkers wanted to join their fun house party.

The video gathered more than 224 000 views and has more than 24 000 likes. Amapiano lovers enjoyed their trendy moves, and some asked for more dance videos to be used as tutorials.

Watch the ladies dancing to amapiano in the TikTok video below:

South Africans rate the girl's dance moves

@lady K asked:

"The lady in the front, please do a video for me please."

@ItNtohLushozi mentioned:

"The whole mood of the girl in the grey two-piece is lit ❤️"

@MissBu asked:

"Babes wa two-piece, where can I get it please?"

@Lesedi wrote:

"This one's definitely for the big baddie girls."

@Lé FLéúrQÇhíná said:

"Do another one, I was washing the roof."

@Thebear_bells mentioned:

"The one with the expensive Nike sneaker."

@mindloswamapiano asked:

"Hi, muhleza can you please do my new challenge it's called #abatjukuku challenge, I like your energy."

@LesegoMolaudzi stated:

"Yebo, kopa plug ya the white trouser."

