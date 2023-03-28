A man decided to do a viral dance trend and added his own twist by using an Afrikaans song

Kilimanjaro took TikTok by storm, and creators have been moves that go with the song in a viral dance challenge

The latest creator used Kurt Darren's hit Afrikaans song to do the Kilimanjaro dance challenge

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A dancer on TikTok refreshed the Kimijaro dance challenge by doing it to a different song. People were in stitches as they heard an Afrikaans classic blasting as he danced.

Mzansi could not get enough of one creator who reinvented Kilimanjaro as a dance trend by using a Kurt Darren song instead. Image: TikTok/@tafire_deli

Source: UGC

The short-form video platform has various dance challenges, and Kilimanjaro dance video have over 200 million views across TikTok. This guy stood out as he flipped the script by doing the move to a different genre.

Kilimanjaro dance challenge with Afrikaans song

A TikTok creator, @tafire_deli, played Kurt Darren's Kaptein (Span Die Seile) and did the Kilimanjaro dance challenge. Watch the video:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South Africans love Afrikaans version of Kilimanjaro dance trend

People love dance, and this man's dance was a welcome sight. Many complimented the guy on his sense of humour.

@daddy_mak commented:

"I almost died, I won't lie."

@kwailadawn commented:

"The only Afrikaans song we recognised."

@lindelwazwane7 commented:

"Imagine if someone made it an amapiano song?"

@kristy_wg commented:

"Why are you like this."

@katleholetube commented:

"Not your safety boots please."

@Karabo@namzee27 commented:

"My high school Afrikaans teacher would soooo proud."

"Spasm.": SA howls as woman wants reason for 'Kilimanjaro' dance faces

Briefly News previously reported that South Africans want a woman to do a challenge on her TikTok. The Asian woman talked about the Kilimanjaro dance, a popular dance trend on the app.

The TikTok user was willing to do the challenge, but first, she wanted clarification about a key part of the dance trend. The content creator asked people why they had to roll their eyes back at the end of the dance.

Mzansi loves to dance, and TikTokTokkers were in stitches over the first attempt at the dance trend. People in the comments made fun of the moves she did in the video to mimic Kilimanjaro.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News