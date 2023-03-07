A TikTok creator got people begging her to do the latest dance trends on the application, but she had questions first

The Asian lady in South Africa wanted to make sure she would get everything right and needed to know why everyone does a particular move while doing the challenge

People were amused when she asked the reason why people make funny faces at the end of the Kilimanjaro dance

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A lady has South African fans on her TikTok. The Asian woman talked about the Kilimanjaro dance, a popular dance trend on the app.

A woman got curious about the 'Kilimanjaro' dance before taking part in the dance. Image: @shanshan_in_sa

Source: UGC

The TikTok user was willing to do the challenge, but first, she wanted clarification about a key part of the dance trend. The content creator asked people why they had to roll their eyes back at the end of the dance.

Asian lady demonstrates Kilimanjaro dance ending and goes TikTok viral

A TikTokker, @shanshan_in_sa, lives in South Africa, and fans on the app asked her to do the Kilimanjaro dance. The woman had questions first and asked for an explanation about a vital part of the dance, which involves rolling her eyes and moving her shoulders up and down along to the fast beat.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

South Africans amused by Asian woman's Kilimanjaro dance on TikTok

Mzansi loves to dance, and TikTokTokkers were in stitches over the first attempt at the dance trend. People in the comments made fun of the moves she did in the video to mimic Kilimanjaro.

Moonlight Jasmine commented:

"Spasm."

homoferro commented:

"Someone explain to her in a South African manner hle."

445741 commented:

"You guys God is watching you laughing at this lady."

lwandla6 commented:

"Eh it’s 00:09 and I can’t stop laughing. I’m literally in tears."

TiisetsoSimonMabitla141 commented:

"I thought she was seeing the future."

The Fr guy commented:

"Thought girl was having a siezure for real."

Kid wins 'Kilimanjaro' dance challenge, SA in awe of her facial expressions

Briefly News reported that South Africans were thoroughly amused by a kid who did the Kilimanjaro dance. In the video, the child is accompanied by an older guy.

People applauded the little girl's performance of the song Kilimanjaro. Many declared that the kid was one of the best at participating in the dance challenge.

A video posted on TikTok by @demarco__hm shows a child doing the Kilimanjaro dance flawlessly. The kid repeated the challenge in other videos, and many people continued watching her execution of the dance routine.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News