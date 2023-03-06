One group of four Ferrum High School girls went viral on TikTok for doing an amapiano dance trend without any mistakes

People were thoroughly entertained as the Newcastle school girls did their best for the Uncle Waffles dance trend

Mzansi netizens picked their favourite performer out of the four KZN students who took part in the TikTok dance

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A group of four friends got a lot of attention for doing the Uncle Waffles dance trend. One of the students in the video was white, and Mzansi peeps were curious to see if she could keep up with the beat.

A group of students in KZN did the Uncle Waffles dance challenge, and people loved it. Image: TikTok/@ntombiyesngisi6_.

Source: UGC

TikTok users were fascinated to see the girls from Ferrum Hugh School get their groove on. Dance enthusiasts were eager to give notes on the pupils' amapiano routine.

4 Newcastle high school students go viral with their dance

A video by @ntombiyesngisi6_ shows the creator and three friends dancing at school. In the video, the Ferrum students do the Uncle Waffles dance, and all four are in sync.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South Africans fawn over white girl dancing with black friends on TikTok

Mzansi loves to see school kids dancing, and many were pleasantly surprised by the white girl in the video. TikTok users noticed that the high schooler could keep up without a problem.

Falen Mbuva131fafi commented:

"The white girl nailed it."

Ngwane_lonhle commented:

"I am here for mlungu."

Sne commented:

"MLUNGU ATE."

Rozette Windvogel commented:

"I’m here for the tall girl, please make more videos. That one can jive. She’s so shy."

user7913404056590 commented:

"I love your video."

ontello commented:

"Go mlungu go."

adelphetoane4 commented:

"All of you, beautifully done."

adele_psychosocialclub commented:

"Y’all nailed it."

cvyma commented:

"The Mzumgu is so pretty."

sibongilesibiya71 Sibongile commented:

"White girl well done."

Kg! commented:

"She nailed it."

user7811152101623 commented:

"That a dance or sign language."

"Effortless movement": 5 pupils moving as 1 in amapiano dance are a hit with SA

Briefly News reported that a clip of five schoolchildren at Mondeor High School showed why South African kids are known to be good dancers. In the video, all the kids nailed the moves as though they were one.

Netizens were mainly interested in the young man, who people said looked like Kaya 959 radio personality Sol Phenduka.

A video by @t.habang.ww shows him and other students who attend Mondeor High School in Johannesburg nail a video by dancing together. The boys in the video had to move in perfect sync and said that it took them 30 minutes to get the job done.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News