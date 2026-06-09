An Afrikaner family from the Eastern Cape is celebrating their six-month milestone after relocating to the United States

In a touching Facebook post, Leslie Woest shared how moving to a first-world country has opened their eyes to new opportunities, safety, and a higher quality of life

Viewers flooded the post with congratulations and support, with many agreeing that leaving Mzansi often reveals how much of the world people are missing out on

An Afrikaner man celebrated his wife’s new job and their six-month milestone living in Texas. Image: Leslie Woest

Source: Facebook

A South African family from Gqeberha has taken to social media to share their experiences after relocating to America in December 2025. Taking to Facebook to mark the half-year milestone on 8 June 2026, Leslie Woest shared a heartfelt update about their experiences abroad.

Reflecting on their time in the Lone Star State, he expressed gratitude for the transition, describing the past six months as an incredible journey for his loved ones. According to Facebook user Leslie Woest, the move from a developing country to a first-world nation has completely changed their perspective on daily life. He openly noted that living in Texas has made him realise just how much of life they were missing out on back home.

The family's 6 months in Texas

Leslie also pointed out that the abundance of opportunities, economic stability, and overall quality of life have been deeply rewarding. Adding to the family’s milestone celebration, the creator shared a massive career win for his wife, Claire. He announced that she is stepping into a major new role as the Assistant Manager at Extra Space Storage, expressing confidence that she will crush the position and make a massive success of the next chapter in her career.

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See the Facebook post below:

Mzansi applauds the family’s success abroad

The post gained traction, drawing a wave of warm responses from viewers both at home and abroad who were thrilled to see the family doing so well. Many pointed out that maintaining a positive, adaptable mindset is the most important factor when emigrating to a different culture. Others noted that while life in America might never replicate the unique spirit of Mzansi, it can be nicer and far more secure in its own unique way.

Viewers said that a positive mindset makes all the difference when moving to another country. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

User @Kirstyn Giles commented:

"Amazing story! It is all the mindset you go with. It won't be the same as SA, so just enjoy the ride and shine. You are all amazingly strong and make the best of what you have. I did the same thing in 2002, but I went to the UK. This country has done so much more for me than SA ever did! Good luck to you all."

User @Ronelle Pienaar Ehrich said:

"Enjoy the new life, you deserve to be free and safe. I came to Australia in 2004 on my own, and what a journey."

User @Rosanna Ferro shared:

"It’s only once you leave South Africa that you realise what you have been missing out on. Congratulations and all the best."

User @Bruce Watney added:

"Enjoy, guys, and bravo for being so brave to leave South Africa, that's so close to all our hearts."

User @Paul Dyer-Smith said:

"Marvellous, thank you for sharing."

User @One-dele Two-lani joked:

"Tell Trump to take us Indians, too. We can work at NASA and Silicon Valley while you plant sugar cane."

3 Briefly News articles about Afrikaners living in America

An Afrikaner couple shared a video moving into their Texas apartment with their two children after relocating to the US under a refugee programme.

An Afrikaner family that enrolled in a refugee program shared their emotional relocation journey from South Africa to America, while professing their love for Mzansi.

A South African Afrikaner family who emigrated to Texas shared a heartwarming glimpse of their peaceful life abroad, leaving many viewers wishing to trade places with them.

Source: Briefly News