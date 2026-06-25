A glimpse inside a cultural boot camp shows some interesting morning scenes and activities

Women from different backgrounds take part in traditional skills training under strict early-morning routines

The comment section was full of viewers questioning the scenes and sharing their intrigue

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

The women at Makoti Bootcamp carrying firewood. Image: @Makoti Bootcamp

Source: Facebook

A Makoti bootcamp shared a sneak peak into what it looks like within their walls. Mzansi praised and questioned the scenes.

The Facebook video, posted on 18 June 2026 by Makoti Boot Camp, shows women at 07:22 AM on a Saturday morning standing outdoors in matching aprons, each positioned in front of their own stack of firewood.

In a separate explanatory video, the Makoti Boot Camp organisers detailed the purpose of the programme, stating that the activities shown form part of a broader cultural training experience. They explained that the boot camp is open to both married and unmarried women, with the goal of preserving traditional practices while also encouraging women to embrace and express their feminine identity.

The platform further described itself as a non-judgmental and supportive space where women from diverse backgrounds come together to learn practical household and cultural skills. These include tasks such as cleaning a chicken, collecting water from a river, brewing traditional Zulu beer, and preparing meals using a three-legged pot.

Organisers emphasised that the initiative is intended as a healing and empowering environment, where women can connect, share experiences, and build one another up while engaging with cultural heritage in a structured setting. They noted:

"There is nothing wrong with being a modern African woman who is fully aware of her African identity.

View the Facebook video below:

South Africans react to the scenes

Both men and women shared their awe at the scenes unfolding before them, while others noted the impact of the Boot Camp. This is what Mzansi had to say on the page:

Sibu Ntombela simply noted:

"This camp is producing future wives."

Avuyile K Mdingane commented:

"I only want her if she graduated from this camp......"

Moputso Wa Hophela wrote:

"Is there a boat camp for men? Asking for a friend.

Delroyce Roy said:

"My wife will never be V do this, I don't want it, and I don't like it, ndizotheza mina inkuni ngokwamu."

Sparks Jay Moseri said:

"Please send booking details. I need to book for my wife."

And Rorisan Wa Le Down added:

"Giving their husbands time to see their side chicks."

Activities at the bootcamp include getting water from the river. Image: @Makoti Bootcamp

Source: Facebook

More Briefly News Stories on wives

A TikTok prank call in which a creator pretended to be pregnant by a married man left the wife surprisingly calm and amused as she revealed she was aware of her husband’s infidelity history, and other details.

A TikTok video shows a woman warmly accepting and welcoming her husband’s other partner as a “sister wife,” highlighting a polygamous relationship dynamic that drew attention and discussion online.

Nicole Markram shared a heartfelt Father’s Day tribute to her husband, Aiden Markram, praising him for being a loving and devoted father.

Source: Briefly News