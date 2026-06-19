A SA TikTok creator shares a clip where a prank call to a married woman quickly escalates

The wild prank call takes an unexpected turn after a wife’s reaction gets people talking across Mzansi

Online reactions are split, with some worried about what the moment really says, while others treat it as pure entertainment

Ashante was shocked by the woman's response. Image: @its.ashante

Source: TikTok

A woman made a prank call to a wife with a shocking claim, but the wife's reaction left Mzansi concerned. TikTok creator @its.ashante shared the video on 18 June 2026, where she called the woman and pretended to be a student who was pregnant with her husband's child.

Instead of reacting with anger, the wife laughed, questioned the caller, and even shared some drama about her husband, comparing him to Jonas from 'The Polygamist'. The wife told her that she wasn't the first and laughed before asking Ashante:

"Did he tell you that he's sick?"

Ashante also clarified that she had received the woman's permission before posting the video.

Phone pranks are some of the simplest pranks to do. Image: @Hammarby Studios

Source: Getty Images

Prank calls that'll keep the vibe going

A Seventeen article shares 20 prank call ideas, ranging from harmless confusion jokes to over-the-top fake scenarios. Most work by making the other person question what's happening before revealing the joke. The key is keeping it light, avoiding anything that could genuinely scare, upset, or affect emergency services.

You've won tickets – Fake a prize call with a ridiculous final question. Scorned lover – Pretend to be a mystery person who misses them. You called me – Insist they called you first. Food delivery mix-up – Tell them their order arrived somewhere. Need toilet paper – Act like they're a hotel front desk. Long-lost friend – Pretend you're reconnecting after years. Haunted house owner – Claim their house has a spooky history. Double prank – Have multiple calls about a fake item listing. Mobile operator test – Get them to repeat silly phrases. Random survey – Ask unrelated and strange questions. "Can I call you back?" – Pretend they called you. You got the job – Fake a hiring call. I quit! – Randomly "resign" from a business you don't work at. Reserve a grocery cart – Ask for a service that doesn't exist. Stole my partner – Fake dramatic accusations. I know what you did – Stay vague and mysterious. Paranormal panic – Pretend something strange is happening. Missing pizza – Complain to the wrong restaurant. Package delivery – Invent an absurd order. Celebrity surprise – Pretend you're with a famous person.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi is divided by the call

South Africans' reactions ranged from concern for the wife to questioning the morality of the prank. This is what Mzansi had to say on the page:

Mefolo said:

"This is highly confidential; you should not have posted it."

Mandy.M31 wrote:

"She has checked out a long time ago!"

KgadieOne replied:

"As a wife, I know that laughter is not really laughter …..🥹"

RethaM wrote:

"Mamkhulu is on ashwaganda, I just can’t prove it😭"

sedibaby🌸 added

"She’s trying to scare you 😂"

Zanele Thusi said:

"Hambo testa sisi,ngiyagula nami”😭🥹"

More Briefly News Stories on pranks

A viral prank video showed a young woman boldly asking an Afrikaner man to become her father-in-law by introducing her to his son, leaving him confused and South Africans laughing at the awkward interaction.

Rapper Nadia Nakai hilariously pranked Zakes Bantwini and Mihlali Ndamase to test whether they would help her, and fans loved how quickly they jumped in to support her before realizing it was a joke.

A Joburg man went viral after hilariously pranking JMPD officers by acting like American police officers, with South Africans flooding social media with jokes about the funny interaction and cultural mix-up.

Source: Briefly News